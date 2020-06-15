Pooja Dadwal Asks For Salman Khan's Help As She Shows COVID-19 Symptoms; Read

Pooja Dadwal has lately been showing symptoms of COVID-19. The actor has come out to say that she has been borrowing money from friends but is soon going to run out of options. The actor is in Goa and has asked her co-star Salman Khan to help her out.

Also Read | Salman Khan opposite Asin or Daisy Shah: Which pair was loved more by fans?

Reports have come out confirming that Pooja Dadwal is showing COVID-19 symptoms like cold, cough and fever. The actor, who is currently in Goa, also mentioned that she might be getting sick due to the weather changes. As the weather has taken a shift from sunny skies to rain in Goa, this could be seen as a justifiable reason for the same. The actor also said that there were 4 positive cases found near her home, which puts her at a high risk. The actor also had TB before.

Also Read | Salman Khan with Zareen Khan and Sneha Ullal: Which pair impressed fans?

'Only Salman Khan can help me,' says Pooja

Pooja Dadwal is now asking for superstar Salman Khan's help as she is running out of all options. Salman Khan had previously helped her with her payment for TB treatment. The actor had helped out Pooja for a few months and also looked after her living space in Goa.

As Pooja can no longer borrow any more money from her friends, this is her last chance, according to the portal. The actor reportedly cannot get a COVID-19 test done as she has no money. The actor finally mentioned that she doesn't want to bother the star again and again but only Salaman Khan can help her now.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma opposite Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan: Which pair was loved by fans

Pooja Dadwal was in Mumbai before the lockdown and left for Goa as the lockdown was implemented. She is reportedly the only earning member of her family and takes care of her husband. Pooja Dadwal was seen in the 1995 film Veergati with Salman Khan. The movie's plot revolves around two boys with complicated backgrounds and their lives. Pooja played the role of Atul Agnihotri's girlfriend in the movie. Pooja Dadwal, in an interview a while back, had said that she really admired and adorned Salman Khan. Pooja also claimed that Salman Khan saved her life.

Also Read | Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez or Saiee Manjrekar: Which pair impressed fans

Promo Pic Credit: Salman Khan and Aneesh Sharma's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.