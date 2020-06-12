Salman Khan, Other Bollywood Actors Who Played Cameos In Marathi Movies

Indian actors have often been spotted playing cameos in other regional movie industries too. Here are some of the popular Bollywood actors who have played cameos in Marathi movies. Read ahead to know more-

Bollywood actors who have played cameos in Marathi movies

Salman Khan

Salman Khan appeared as Bhau in Nishikant Kamat’s Lai Bhaari (2014). The movie cast Riteish Deshmukh, Radhika Apte, Tanvi Azmi, and Sharad Kelkar as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Sumitra who travels to Pandharpur to find a ray of hope after her nephew Sangram kills her husband and son and took over their business.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan, along with his wife, Jaya Bachchan, has played a cameo in Akka (1994). The movie is produced by Amitabh Bachchan’s then makeup man, Deepak Sawant. Amitabh Bachchan appears at the very beginning of the movie, encouraging people to watch Deepak Sawant’s first Marathi production. Amitabh Bachchan talks about how much he loves Maharashtra and how he owes his success to the state. The segment is then followed by a beautiful song picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza took her fans by surprise as she appeared in a song in Riteish Deshmukh’s Lai Bhaari (2014). She looked very gorgeous and best suited for the Holi song, Ala Holicha San Lai Bhaari, wearing a nath and a bindi. The plot of the film revolves around Sumitra who travels to Pandharpur to find a ray of hope after Sangram killed her husband and son and took over their business.

Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah appeared as a dacoit in Umesh Kulkarni’s Deool (2011). Even though Naseeruddin Shah played a cameo in the movie, his performance in the movie left fans speechless. The plot of the film revolves around the effect of globalization on India’s small towns.

Rekha

The Lavani dance form has gained immense acknowledgement in the years gone with the help of many Bollywood actors like Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonal Bendre, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sonalee, Shibani Dandekar, and more. However, it is a lesser-known fact that originally, it was Rekha who surprised people with her great Lavani dance in the Marathi item number Kuta Kuta Jaayacha Honeymoon La from the movie Bhingari (1976). Rekha looked beautiful in the nauvari saree and nath.

