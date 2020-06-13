Salman Khan To Shoot For The Initial 'Bigg Boss 14' Promo From His Panvel Farmhouse?

Bigg Boss season 13 was a huge success and fans of the show loved all the drama and action that followed the progression of the show. Year after year, fans of the Bigg Boss franchise eagerly wait for the next season of the show. Similarly, with Bigg Boss 13 ending, fans have been anticipating Bigg Boss 14 since quite some time now. According to a news portal, Salman Khan will most likely return for season 14 of Bigg Boss and is also on his way to shoot a promo for it.

Salman Khan may shoot for the initial promo of Bigg Boss 14 from his farmhouse

It was earlier speculated by a news portal that the makers of Bigg Boss will make an official announcement in June. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers postponed the date. However, now things seem a bit bright for the fans of Bigg Boss as they may get to watch Salman Khan in the promo for Bigg Boss 14. The makers are also considering going into pre-production of the show, according to a news portal. The initial promo for Bigg Boss 14 itself is scheduled to be shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse. It was speculated by a news portal that the makers will include Salman Khan in this promo shoot and thus announce the arrival of Bigg Boss season 14.

Salman Khan has currently self-isolated himself along with his friends at his Panvel farmhouse. Since the actor has been there, he has released a few songs and has been posting several pictures on social media. The promo shoot news comes in just a few weeks after Amitabh Bachchan shot a video for KBC’s upcoming season from his home. Fans of both the actors were delighted to see the effort shown by them and appreciated their dedication. Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss Season 14 is expected to begin shooting in October if things go as per plans, according to a news portal. A source revealed to a news portal that Salman Khan has asked the makers to add social distancing as a key feature to the season due to the current scenario. Bigg Boss season 13 itself was a huge hit and garnered tremendous TRP ratings. The show got so popular that it was extended by a few months. Hence, fans are a bit more excited for Bigg Boss 14.

