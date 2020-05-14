Sonakshi Sinha's 'Force 2' And Other Action-packed Movies Directed By Abhinay Deo

Abhinay Deo is one of the known directors in Bollywood. He has also received the award for Best Debut Director for his movie Delhi Belly and Game at Filmfare Awards. The director has directed some of the iconic movies in Bollywood. Most of his films were action and comedy. Take a look at some of the action movies directed by Abhinay Deo.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's 'Rowdy Rathore' And Other Action Movies Directed By Prabhu Deva

Abhinay Deo's movies

Game

The plot of the movie is about a billionaire who invites four different people to his place and puts certain allegations on them. There is also a major twist at the end of the movie. The movie is bankrolled by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The cast of the movie includes Abhishek Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Sarah-Jane Dias, Shahana Goswami, Boman Irani, Gauahar Khan and Jimmy Sheirgill. The film released on April 1, 2011.

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Is A Dog Lover And These Pictures From Her Social Media Are Proof

Delhi Belly

The action-black comedy film is written by Akshat Verma. The movie stars Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Vir Das, Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala. Delhi Belly released on July 1, 2011. Later, the film was also remade in the Tamil language titled Settai.

ALSO READ | Shreya Ghoshal's Songs From Sonakshi Sinha's Movies That Captured The Attention Of Fans

Force 2

Abhinay Deo's Force 2 was a hit film. Sonakshi Sinha and John Abraham play the lead roles in the film. John Abraham plays the role of DCP Yashvardhan Singh and Sonakshi Sinha plays the role of Kamaljeet Kaur in the action film. The film is a sequel to the 2011 film Force. The plot of the movie is about ACP Yashwardhan who teams up with Kamaljit Kaur to expose a criminal.

Official game of Force 2, starring John Abraham, Sonakshi Sinha launched

| https://t.co/F85Q9MMgZd pic.twitter.com/pYyJaQrqV3 — myRepública (@RepublicaNepal) November 22, 2016

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha Posts A 'Sunday Selfie' On Wednesday; Calls It 'lockdown Life'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.