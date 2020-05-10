Sonakshi Sinha Is A Dog Lover And These Pictures From Her Social Media Are Proof

Sonakshi Sinha is among the few actors in Bollywood who is loved for her work and often delivers massive blockbusters. Sonakshi has always been vocal about her love for animals. Her social media account is filled with pictures of her adorable four-legged friends and posts that request her followers to spare a thought for these animals. Here are some of the best photos of Sonakshi with dogs.

Sonakshi Sinha is a huge dog lover and these pictures are proof

The Introduction

When Sonakshi Sinha first got a pet, she introduced her social media family to it with a cute Instagram post. She named the dog Bronze and was thrilled to have him. Sonakshi shared a bunch of photographs of Bronze as he posed for the camera. Sonakshi in the caption mentioned that Bronze has come to the right household as he too can strike a pose at any time, like her.

The Pool Side

Sonakshi was seen having a great time with a white Labrador while playing pool. The dog chased the balls and Sonakshi Sinha was enjoying giving the furry friend something to chase around. The interaction between the dog and Sonakshi was hilarious and fans loved to watch both of them have such a jovial moment together.

Stray Love

Sonakshi proved to her fans that she is not just a homebound dog lover but also takes pride in loving stray dogs. In a picture shared on social media, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen posing in front of a beautiful landscape with mountains and beautiful skies. Accompanying Sinha were two stray dogs who looked as if they were inseparable from the actor. The actor posed for the photograph and the dogs looked stunning in the backdrop of such a marvellous photo.

Another Pet

Sonakshi already had Bronze as her cute furry friend, however, the actor introduced her fans to another pet. In early February of 2019, Sonakshi Sinha introduced her fans to Gabru, another pet dog. The actor was extremely pleased to have this new pet and even called it her baby on Valentine’s Day.

