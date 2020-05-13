Last Updated:

Sonakshi Sinha Posts A 'Sunday Selfie' On Wednesday; Calls It 'lockdown Life'

Sonakshi Sinha is spending her quarantine with her parents and her dog. She recently posted a selfie but with a quirky caption regarding her lockdown life.

Written By
Aditi Sharma
Seems like Sonakshi Sinha has been quite busy with different activities inside the house, as the actor forgot what day it is. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha posted a selfie with no-makeup, however, there was something more to this selfie. Take a look.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a ‘sun-kissed’ selfie where she is seen sporting a nude makeup look with mascara lashed eyes and nude pink lipstick. The actor looked even more gorgeous with an open hair look. She was seen wearing a white ensemble.

The interesting thing about this picture was Sonakshi’s caption where she called the picture, a ‘Sunday Selfie’ as she doesn’t remember what day it is. She wrote, “#SundaySelfie because I don't know what day it is anymore🙄 #lifeinthetimeofcorona #lockdownlife”

Her fans showered love in the comment section and also complimented her for her no-makeup makeup look.  

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture from her childhood. In this picture, she is seen sitting in her mother's lap and striking a pose for the camera. She looks cute as a button in a red and white 'lehenga'.

Her mom, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white and yellow salwar suit. She captioned the picture, "Happy Mothers Day to the strongest woman I know... every day I find something like you in me, sometimes it freaks me out, but mostly I love it 😂 I’ll always be your little doll... love you Maa... 😘".  

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

On the work front,  Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan. The film was released in December 2019. She will next feature in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar. The film is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

First Published:
