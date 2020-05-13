Sonakshi Sinha Posts A 'Sunday Selfie' On Wednesday; Calls It 'lockdown Life'

Seems like Sonakshi Sinha has been quite busy with different activities inside the house, as the actor forgot what day it is. Recently, Sonakshi Sinha posted a selfie with no-makeup, however, there was something more to this selfie. Take a look.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a ‘sun-kissed’ selfie where she is seen sporting a nude makeup look with mascara lashed eyes and nude pink lipstick. The actor looked even more gorgeous with an open hair look. She was seen wearing a white ensemble.

The interesting thing about this picture was Sonakshi’s caption where she called the picture, a ‘Sunday Selfie’ as she doesn’t remember what day it is. She wrote, “#SundaySelfie because I don't know what day it is anymore🙄 #lifeinthetimeofcorona #lockdownlife”

Her fans showered love in the comment section and also complimented her for her no-makeup makeup look.

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture from her childhood. In this picture, she is seen sitting in her mother's lap and striking a pose for the camera. She looks cute as a button in a red and white 'lehenga'.

Her mom, on the other hand, is seen wearing a white and yellow salwar suit. She captioned the picture, "Happy Mothers Day to the strongest woman I know... every day I find something like you in me, sometimes it freaks me out, but mostly I love it 😂 I’ll always be your little doll... love you Maa... 😘".

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Prabhu Deva's Dabangg 3 starring Salman Khan. The film was released in December 2019. She will next feature in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Sharad Kelkar. The film is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya.

