Sonakshi Sinha's 'Rowdy Rathore' And Other Action Movies Directed By Prabhu Deva

Sonakshi Sinha's Rowdy Rathore is the first film that she did under the direction of Prabhu Deva. Rowdy Rathore is the official remake of Tollywood film Vikramarkudu. The main plot of the film showcases Akshay Kumar in a double role where one role is of a police officer and another role is of a thief. The movie became an instant hit and is considered one of the highest grosser in Bollywood. Let's take a look at other successful action movies made by director Prabhu Deva.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Vs Kajol In An Anita Dongre Outfit: Which Actor Slayed The Look?

Prabhu Deva's action movies: Wanted

Prabhu Deva started his Bollywood journey as a director with Salman Khan and Ayesha Takia starrer Wanted. The hit film saw Prakash Raj, Vinod Khanna, and Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead roles. Wanted was the official remake of Prabhu Deva directed movie Pokkiri. The movie was known for its iconic songs and hyped action sequences.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha's 'Lootera' Director Vikramaditya Motwane's Famous Projects

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha's 'Hai Zaroori','Baadal' & Other Songs Penned By Manoj Muntashir

R... Rajkumar

R... Rajkumar was another action movie featuring Shahid Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha. It was Sonakshi Sinha's second film with Prabhu Deva. The movie showcased an unexpected pair of Shahid and Sonakshi and the film managed to earn a decent amount at the box office. The film had amazing dance numbers by Shahid, thrilling action sequences, and engaging dialogues. Sonu Sood played the role of the antagonist in the film.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha's Films That Feature Her In Lead Roles | From 'Akira' To 'Noor'

Dabangg 3

Dabangg 3 was the last movie that Prabhu Deva directed as a director. Prabhu Deva has had massive success with each of the movies that he has directed in the industry. Dabangg 3 was a prequel to Dabangg 2 and showed how Chulbul became a police officer and revealed how Sonakshi's role also had a connection to his earlier life. The screenplay of the film was written by Salman Khan, Prabhu Deva, and Alok Upadhyay. Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee Manjrekar, debuted with Dabangg 3. The movie also had Kannada superstar Sudeep as the antagonist.

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Mesmerises In Freckled Golden-eyed Picture As Eye Fixation Continues

ALSO READ| Sonakshi Sinha Donned These Ethereal Designer Outfits For Cover Shoots | Pics Inside

Promo Image courtesy: SonyMusicIndiaVEVO YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.