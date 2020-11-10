Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Ludo' Scheduled To Be Released On Netflix On November 12

Abhishek Bachchan has teamed up with director Anurag Basu for the first time for his upcoming film, Ludo. The story of the movie Ludo is about the unavoidable hazard of life and follows four different stories, featuring an ensemble cast also including Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Saraf, Fatima Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi, and Shalini Vats. With only two days left for Ludo's release, the actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote his next.

On his Instagram story, he recently shared a clip of himself in which he talks about Ludo saying that a war starts due to conflicts between two people. He also stated that were only two days to go for the movie’s release. He captioned his story saying that when one’s win was only 2 steps away, the game of Ludo, would be in for the nail-biting win.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan On Agreeing To Be Part Of 'Ludo': 'The Greed Was To Work With Anurag'

Previously, on his Instagram feed, the actor had also shared a photo of himself from a still of the movie. The movie is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 12. In Ludo, Abhishek Bachchan plays Bittu, a goon whose life turns over a new leaf after he meets a six-year-old girl, Mini (Verma). Abhishek has many scenes in the film with child artist Inayat Verma.

Also read: From Abhishek Bachchan To Aftab Shivdasani, Actors Who Made OTT Debut In 2020

The dark story is a combination of crime with comedy and continues Anurag Basu's fascination for chronicling charming, eccentric musicals after 2012's Barfi! and Jagga Jasoos. The movie, Ludo, is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Taani Somarita Basu. Junior Bachchan made his acting debut in the year 2000 with J.P.Dutta's war film Refugee and followed it by starring in over a dozen films which were all critical and commercial failures. His commercial successes came in the year 2004 with action films such as Dhoom and Run, which changed his career prospects. Bachchan has also played leading and supporting roles in commercially successful comedy and drama movies. Abhishek’s upcoming films are Gulab Jamun, The Big Bull, and Bob Biswas. He will also be seen in Hera Pheri 3, one of the best series of Indian comedy films.

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan & Family Have No Plans For Their Diwali Party This Year

Also read: Abhishek Bachchan Pens A Heartfelt Note On 'wifey' Aishwarya Rai's Birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.