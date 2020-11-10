Abhishek Bachchan Speaks On Working With Anurag Basu In 'Ludo', Says 'I Followed His Lead'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan who will be seen in the upcoming film Ludo helmed by filmmaker Anurag Basu opened up about his experience of working with the Barfi director. The actor during his recent conversation with Mid-Day shared his excitement of working with him for the first time and also revealed some of the important qualities of Anurag Basu that makes him different from other filmmakers with whom Abhishek has worked in the past.

Abhishek Bachchan's experience of working with Anurag Basu

Abhishek Bachchan, who is wisely picking up projects after the lockdown, shared his experience and said that he just blindly followed Anurag’s lead and he liked the fact that he did not have to rattle the entire pages of the dialogues. Abhishek further said that Anurag prefers silences in his scenes and the same is the case with him. Abhishek elaborated and said that he was mighty impressed by one of the qualities of Anurag which is that he does not like his actors to be overly prepared as he wants them to react instinctively to the situation he creates.

The Bunty Aur Babli actor believes that the filmmaker’s style is like a departure from their working style that involves extensive rehearsals. The actor, who headlines one of the four tracks in the Netflix film, has child artiste Inayat Verma for company. Abhishek towards the end confessed that he enjoys working with kids and collaborating with Inayat was like working with a veteran. He also broke the stereotype thinking of the people that actors need the patience to act with kids, which according to him is just untrue.

Ludo is a dark crime comedy film, which features four different stories. The ensemble cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Asha Negi, and Shalini Vats. The movie is to release on Netflix on November 12, 2020. Meanwhile, apart from Ludo, the actor will next be seen in The Bigg Bull and Bob Biswas.

