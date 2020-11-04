When Rekha Wrote A Heartwarming Letter For Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rekha and Aishwarya Rai are both very successful actors. The two share a close bond with each other. It is said that Aishwarya Rai addresses the veteran actor as Rekha Ma. Rekha is seen bonding well with the younger generation actors during award shows and other red carpet events. A few years ago, Rekha wrote a letter for Aishwarya Rai which caught everybody's attention.

Rekha's letter to Aishwarya Rai

The heartwarming bond between Rekha and Aishwarya Rai is for all to see. In the 2018 edition of Femina, a letter was published which was written by Rekha for the former Miss World. The letter said, "My Ash, a woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence, and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduce you even before you speak!"

Adding to that, she also wrote, "The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing, and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away. You’ve come a long way, baby." Rekha congratulated Aishwarya on 'two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan' and also sent a lot of blessings towards her way. Rekha ended her note with heartfelt wishes, "Jeete raho. Rekha Ma."

Image Credits: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram, i_madhu_singh instagram

