When Rekha Wrote A Heartwarming Letter For Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Rekha and Aishwarya Rai are both very successful actors. The two share a close bond with each other. It is said that Aishwarya Rai addresses the veteran actor as Rekha Ma. Rekha is seen bonding well with the younger generation actors during award shows and other red carpet events. A few years ago, Rekha wrote a letter for Aishwarya Rai which caught everybody's attention.
The heartwarming bond between Rekha and Aishwarya Rai is for all to see. In the 2018 edition of Femina, a letter was published which was written by Rekha for the former Miss World. The letter said, "My Ash, a woman like you who is in harmony with her spirit is like a flowing river, never stagnant. She goes where she wants to without pretence, and arrives at her destination prepared to be herself and only herself. People may forget what you said, they may also forget what you did but they will never forget how you made them feel. You are a living example that courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently! Your deep strength and pure energy introduce you even before you speak!"
Joyeux anniversaire à la grande Rekha Ji. 💕⭐ • Lettre de Rekha à Aish en 2018. • "Ma Aish, Une femme comme toi qui est en harmonie avec son esprit est comme une rivière qui coule, jamais stagnante. Elle va où elle veut sans prétention; et arrive à destination prête à être elle-même et seulement elle-même. Les gens peuvent oublier ce que tu as dit, ils peuvent aussi oublier ce que tu as fait, mais ils n'oublieront jamais ce que tu leur avais fait ressentir. Tu es un exemple vivant que le courage est la plus importante de toutes les vertus car sans courage, tu ne peux pratiquer aucune autre vertu de manière cohérente! Ta force profonde et ton énergie pure te présentent avant même de parler! La chose la plus sage que tu ais faite a été d’être présente avec le «présent» avec gratitude. Tu as poursuivi les choses que tu aimais faire, puis tu les as si bien faites que les gens ne peuvent plus te quitter des yeux! Toi seule suffit sans rien à prouver à personne. La vie ne se mesure pas au nombre de respirations que nous prenons mais aux moments qui nous coupent le souffle. Tu as parcouru un long chemin, bébé. Ayant enduré de nombreux obstacles, comme le phénix que tu ressuscites! Et je ne peux pas décrire avec des mots à quel point je suis fiere de cette petite fille au visage de lune «cool» qui m'a coupé le souffle dès l'instant où j'ai posé mes yeux sur elle. Tu as toujours donné mieux que le meilleur à tous les rôles qui t'ont été confiés, mais mon personnage le plus cher à vous est le rôle de la complète «Amma» que tu es, au petit paquet de pure joie appelé Aaradhya. Continue à aimer et à répandre ta magie. Deux décennies d'Aishwarya Rai Bachchan- wow! Aashirwads et duas, je te souhaite plus de bonté et de bénédictions; bien plus que ce que ton cœur peut contenir! Je t'aime. Jeete raho. Rekha Ma" • • • • #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #AbhishekBachchan #AaradhyaBachchan #AaradhyaRaiBachchan #AmitabhBachchan #Bollywood #Rekha #Rekhaji
Adding to that, she also wrote, "The wisest thing you did was to be present with the ‘present’ with gratitude. You pursued the things you loved doing, and then did them so well that people can’t take their eyes off you! You on your own are enough with nothing to prove to anyone. Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take but by the moments that take our breath away. You’ve come a long way, baby." Rekha congratulated Aishwarya on 'two decades of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan' and also sent a lot of blessings towards her way. Rekha ended her note with heartfelt wishes, "Jeete raho. Rekha Ma."
