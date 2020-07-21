Abhishek Bachchan Responds To Amit Sadh's Post, Says He Is Waiting 'for That Hug'

Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh recently featured in Amazon Prime Video's new show, Breathe: Into the Shadows. Recently, Amit Sadh took to social media to share a heartfelt message in which he thanked his co-star, Abhishek Bachchan, for being a good mentor during the filming of Breathe: Into the Shadows. He also called Abhishek his "brother" and mentioned that he wanted to hug him despite the risks.

Abhishek Bachchan responds to Amit Sadh's heartfelt open letter

Along with posting multiple photos from the set of Breathe: Into The Shadows, Amit Sadh also shared a heartfelt open letter where he praised his co-star Abhishek Bachchan. In his open letter, Amit Sadh claimed that he looked up to Abhishek Bachchan since the days of Guru, Yuva, and Bunty & Babli. Amit Sadh then thanked Abhishek Bachchan for being the "best senior" and for treating him like an equal.

Moreover, Amit Sadh claimed that Abhishek Bachchan inspired him and he hoped to work with the actor in the near future. Amit also prayed to God that Abhishek Bachchan and his entire family would quickly recover from COVID and get back to full health. He added that he wanted to meet Abhishek and give him a tight hug, even if that meant he would be put into quarantine for two weeks or more.

Abhishek Bachchan later replied to Amit Sadh's message in the comments section of the post. Abhishek called Amit Sadh his "brother" and thanked him for his sweet message. The actor added that he was regretful about not being about to celebrate alongside Amit. Abhishek Bachchan ended his heartfelt response by saying that he was waiting "for that hug".

Breathe: Into the Shadows is a crime drama thriller web series that recently released on Prime Video. The show was created and directed by Mayank Sharma and all its episodes premiered on July 10, 2020. Breathe: Into the Shadows tells the story of a man whose daughter had been kidnapped. The kidnapper then orders the father to kill a man in order to save his daughter. Abhishek Bachchan plays Dr Avinash Sabharwal while Amit Sadh plays Kabir Sawant.

