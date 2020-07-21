Critic Tried To Destroy My Career; Also Tried To sink Sushant Singh Rajput: Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat slammed film critics in a strong statement as he highlighted the challenges and unfavourable practices of the film industry. The writer claimed that a critic had tried to ‘destroy’ his career and also tried to ‘sink’ Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away last month. As the late actor’s last film geared up for release on Friday, Bhagat uged ‘elitist critics’ to avoid their ‘dirty tricks’ and ‘write sensibly.’

READ: 'Sushant Singh Rajput Made An Instant Impression With His Dedication', Says Mukesh Chhabra

READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Changes Her FB Profile Pic, Pens Heartfelt Caption

Chetan Bhagat on Tuesday took to Twitter to state the entertainment industry was not merely about actors, and many people play ‘crucial parts’ in making a film and the manner they were treated mattered. The Five Point Someone author stated that the entertainment industry was tough and that ‘mere survival’ in itself was a ‘huge victory.’ Stating that everyone had their journey, he asserted that those survive were ‘stars.’

Other people apart from actors work in a movie too, and play crucial parts in making a film. The way they are treated matters too. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

‘Grades’ have become a talking point in the film industry over Kangana Ranaut stating that Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker were considered as ‘B-grade actresses’ and the duo poking fun at it. Bhagat stated that ‘assigning grades’ contributed to ‘unnecessary anxiety and pressure.’

The entertainment industry is so tough that mere survival is a huge victory. Everyone has their own journey. Assigning grades to people is only creating unnecessary anxiety and pressure. You managed to survive? To me, you are a star. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

As Sushant's last film Dil Bechara releases this week, he sent a message to the ‘snob and elitist critics’ to ‘write sensibly’, ‘be fair’ and not ‘act oversmart’ by writing ‘rubbish’ and trying ‘dirty tricks.’ Claiming they ‘ruined enough lives’, he urged them to stop doing so and that people ‘will be watching.’

Sushant's last film releases this week. I want to tell the snob and elitist critics right now, write sensibly. Don't act oversmart. Don't write rubbish. Be fair and sensible. Don't try your dirty tricks. You have ruined enough lives. Now stop. We'll be watching. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

He termed it as an ‘awful business strategy’ to hire people ‘who don't understand India and think they are better than Indians’ and called them as ‘brown outside - white inside’, who will make the organisations they work go ‘bankrupt.’

To the media organizations who hire these snob critics - it's an awful business strategy to hire elitists who don't understand India and think they are better than Indians. These brown outside - white inside people will ensure your organization goes bankrupt. Many have already. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Bhagat claimed that one critic tried to ‘destroy’ his career and ‘spew venom’ on all his endeavours. Bhagat also stated that the critic ‘tried his best to sink Sushant.’ The writer claimed that the critic’s ‘main hates’ were ‘self made people’, ‘ less anglicized more desi people’ and ‘confident small town Indians’, and ‘begged’ stars not to ‘patronize him.’

There is one critic who tried to destroy my career and spew venom on everything I'm associated with. He also tried his best to sink Sushant. His main hates a)self made people b) less anglicized more desi people and c)confident small town Indians. I beg stars not to patronize him. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Bhagat claimed the critics had gained from their ability to speak good English, but stated that they were ‘evil people’, who ‘hated Indians.’ He urged people to stop looking at them for their validation.

Indians love validation from people who speak good English. It's the ultimate compliment. That's where some critics built profile. They spoke good English but were evil people. Stop looking at them for validation. They are brown outside - white inside people who hate Indians. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

He also gave an example of how even the biggest stars would love to hear praises for their film in sophisticated english, rather than in Hindi, thus making the ‘vile critics’ important.

'Maa kasam, mazaa aa gaya aapki mast picture dekh ke.'



'Holy heavens. I was in ecstasy watching your sublime movie.'



Both lines essentially mean the same. But most Indians, even biggest stars want to hear the second. Hence,the vile critics became important.



Put an end to this. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Bhagat told the stars that they made money in crores and were loved by Bollywood, so they should not need validation from ‘phony, English speaking evil critics who caused mental health issues leading to a star’s death.’

Dear stars,



You make tens, maybe hundreds of crores. A country of a billion people loves you. Isn't that enough? Do you really need validation from phony, English speaking evil critics, who caused mental health issues leading to a star's death? Stop patronizing them, please. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

He added that there were many ‘excellent critics’ on radio and online, but they were not given as much importance as phony, la-di-da English speaking ones.'

Many excellent film critics on radio, YouTube and blogs but are not given as much importance as phony, la-di-da English speaking ones.



The British left in 1947. Just FYI. — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) July 21, 2020

Bhagat-Sushant link

Chetan Bhagat’s numerous books have been adapted into films in Bollywood. Sushant was associated with two of them, making his debut with Kai Po Che, which was an adaptation of 3 Mistakes of My Life. Sushant had also signed the Half Girlfriend adaptation, before Arjun Kapoor eventually did the film.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has questioned over 35 people in connection to Sushant’s death, that took place at his Bandra home on June 14. The police, however, have ruled out foul play and citing post-mortem, said death was due to ‘aspyxia due to hanging’.

READ: Vidya Balan On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: "Let Him Just Rest In Peace"

READ: 10 Statements Of Kangana Ranaut That Broke The Net: From Sushant's Death To 'Movie Mafia'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.