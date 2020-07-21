On Anand Bakshi's 90th Birth Anniversary, Twitteratis Pay Tribute To Legendary Lyricist

Anand Bakshi was prominently known for his notable works in Bollywood. The legendary artist was most popular for penning down the lyrics of various Bollywood songs. Some of his memorable lyrics for Bollywood songs were from the films Bobby, Amar Prem, Hare Rama Hare Krishan, Pardes, Mohra, Lamhe and Hum. On his 90th birthday today, his fans took it to Twitter to pay him a tribute. Read ahead for more.

Twitter remembers Anand Bakshi on his 90th birthday

Anand Bakshi was known to be the greatest lyricist of all time. One of Anand Bakshi's fans shared a picture of the lyricist along with actor Dharmendra from one of their song rehearsal. Some fans also paid a tribute to him by singing some of his popular songs and posting videos of it on social media.

#AnandBakshi , Amitabh Bachchan & Yash Johar - on the set of ‘Dostana’ during the shoot of the song ‘Dillagi Ne Di Hawa’ (Teri Meri Dosti)

Remembering the legend Anand Bakshi ji on his Birth Anniversary pic.twitter.com/dymwiPkznE — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 21, 2020

Another rare picture on Anand Bakshi's birth anniversary that went viral on the internet was his picture with Amitabh Bachchan and Yash Johar. The fan also shared that the picture was from a picture of them on the sets of Dostana during the shoot of the song Dillagi Ne Di Hawa (Teri Meri Dosti).

Padma Shri #Neeraj said there was no better LYRICIST than #AnandBakshi #NidaFazli said his knowledge of folk gave him GREATER depth than kavis & shaayars. Bakshi-saab KNEW songs worked ONLY because of a combination of words, tuns, vocals, situation, acting & films 90th Anniv 2/3 pic.twitter.com/7S4X8t00zw — Rajiv Vijayakar (@rajivvijayakar) July 21, 2020

One of Anand Bakshi's fans shared a picture of the legendary lyricist and wrote that there was no better lyricist than him. He also added that Anand Bakshi's knowledge of folk music gave him greater depth than kavis and shayars. Anand Bakshi's songs worked because of his combination of words, tunes, vocals, situations, acting, and films. Over his career span of 45 years, Anand Bakshi penned over 4000 songs in 650 movies. His songs were known to be simple and simply touched one’s heart. He was also known to be the wordsmith of Hindi cinema.

Anand Bakshi's work

Anand Bakshi entered Bollywood to write songs as well as sing them. He got his break in Bollywood with the film Bhalla Aadmi in 1958. He wrote 4 songs for the film out if which the song Dharti Ke Laal Na Kar Itna Malaal became very popular. Anand Bakshi died at the age of 71 in the year 2002. Some of his other hit songs include Mehendi Lagi Mere Haath, Meri Tasveer Lekar Kya Karoge Tm, and Chand Sa Koi Chehera.

