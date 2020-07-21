Yami Gautam And Vikrant Massey ‘butcher The Spirit Of The Candid Shot’ In This Goofy Pic

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey are gearing up for their film, Ginny Weds Sunny which will soon be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix. The first look as well as the fresh pairing of Yami and Gautam on-screen has garnered some considerable buzz for the movie. Recently, Yami took to her social media to share a goofy picture with Vikrant while promoting the film and she also had a hilarious caption for the same.

Yami Gautam shares a hilarious picture with Vikrant Massey

The picture has both Yami and Vikrant posing alongside each other and sporting a hilarious expression with their eyes. The picture seems to have been taken presumably during the shooting of the film. Vikrant can be seen sporting a checkered black shirt in the picture. While Yami can be seen donning a printed full-sleeved attire which she has paired with stud earrings and a sling bag. But the Vicky Donor actor had an epic caption for the fun post.

Yami Gautam takes a dig at her picture with Vikrant Massey

Yami wrote how she along with her Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Vikrant went on to butcher the spirit of all the candid shots. She also added how she along with the Chhapaak actor hardly has any conventional or straight-faced pictures from the BTS moments from the movies. Yami also went on to say that the director of the film, Puneet Khanna also agrees with this statement of hers. The picture showcases the infectious camaraderie between Yami and Vikrant which may make the fans even more excited for the film. Take a look at Yami's post.

The Kaabil actor recently took to Instagram to share the first look from the film, Ginny Weds Sunny. The first look seemed to be a still from a dance number as both Yami and Vikrant can be seen wearing some flashy costumes. The film also falls in the list of 17 films that are all set to release on Netflix in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The picture posted on by Yami indicates that the still is from a song that is yet to be released.

The Badlapur actor can be spotted wearing a silver shiny jacket which is studded with stones and spikes around the shoulder region. She can also be seen wearing an electric pink crop top beneath the jacket which she has paired with a silver pair of bottoms. The actor can also be spotted with heavy hoops that go well with the outfit. She can be seen placing her hand on Vikrant’s shoulder, who is wearing a sequinned jacket. Take a look at the picture.

