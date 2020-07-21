Vidya Balan Is A Cheerful Teacher In 'Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi' Song From 'Shakuntala Devi'

Shakuntala Devi is an upcoming biographical film starring Vidya Balan in the titular role. The trailer of the movie was released a few days ago and received positive response from the audience. Now, the first song from the movie named Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi is out. Take a look at it and read to know more.

Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi video song out

The makers of Shakuntala Devi have dropped its first song Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi. It features Vidya Balan as a math teacher, who is teaching her students the “magic” behind math and making the children’s friend with the subject. She teaches them through the song in her bubbly nature. Vidya is seen dancing with students lightening their mood and relieving the tension of studies.

Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi is a peppy uplifting track sung by Sunidhi Chauhan. The music is composed by Sachin-Jigar. Lyrics are penned down by Vayu. Check out the video song below.

Pass Nahi Toh Fail Nahi song has received mostly positive responses from the viewers. Some praised Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, while others applauded the voice of Sunidhi Chauhan and Sachin-Jigar’s music. Take a look at a few reactions.

About Shakuntala Devi

Shakuntala Devi is written and directed by Anu Menon. The movie is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, who was an Indian writer and mathematical genius, popularly called as “the human computer” by many. Along with Vidya Balan as the lead character, the movie features Dangal fame star Sanya Malhotra as her daughter, Anupama Banerji. Jisshu Sengupta plays Shakuntala’s husband, Paritosh Banerji with Amit Sadh as Ajay and Prakash Belawadi as Shakuntala’s father.

The movie is penned by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani with dialogues from Ishita Moitra. It is bankrolled by Sony Pictures Networks India and A Genius Films Production. The soundtrack is composed by Sachin-Jigar with a score by Karan Kulkarni. Lyrics are written by Vayu and Priya Saraiya. Cinematography is by Keiko Nakahara and editing by Antara Lahiri. The film was scheduled to release on May 8, 2020, but will miss its theatrical release due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Shakuntala Devi will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 31, 2020.

