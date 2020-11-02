Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Says 'thanks' To Her Eternal Love Aaradhya & Fans For B'day Wishes

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took to her social media handle on November 1 and shared two selfies, featuring her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Interestingly, Aishwarya shared the pictures to express gratitude to all her fans, who extended heartwarming birthday wishes on her 47th birthday. The mother-daughter duo was seen posing for the camera with smiling faces.

Instagramming her post, the Taal actor wrote, "The absolute love of my life, Aaradhya my angel... I love you ethernally, infinitely and unconditionally thank you forever and beyond". She further added, "And thank you to alllllll my well-wishers for all your love blessings and best wishes today and everyday God bless always". Scroll down to take a look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos in her latest Instagram post.

Within a few hours, the Umrao Jaan actor's post managed to receive more than 439K likes with over thousands of comments; and is still counting. Many from her 9M followers on the photo-sharing platform flooded the comments box with red-heart emoticons along with birthday wishes. Meanwhile, a section of fans went gaga over the mother-daughter duo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday

On the other hand, the former Miss World's actor-husband Abhishek Bachchan also took to his social media and showered love on the former. Sharing a picture on Instagram, he wrote, “Happy birthday Wifey. Thank you for everything! All that you do for us and mean to us. May you always smile and be happy. We love you eternally. I love you.” While Aishwarya was seen sporting a floral sharara kurta, Abhishek was seen in a white and gold kurta-pyjama. The star couple held hands as they posed for the camera.

Meanwhile, during the day, many of her industry peers also wished the actor on her special day. Deepika Padukone shared a picture from one of Aishwarya’s Cannes appearances on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Happy Birthday...Beauty...Inside Out...Wishing you a lifetime of good health and happiness.” Katrina Kaif also wrote on her Instagram stories, “Happiest birthday to @aishwaryaraibachchan.arb May u have the most wonderful year filled with all your hearts desires.”

