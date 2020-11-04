Amitabh Bachchan's Latest Edition In 'then & Then' Series Sees Son Abhishek Bachchan

On November 3, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle and shared a collage picture, which featured him along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan. The first half of the picture saw a monochrome picture of the father-son duo, in which Amitabh was posing with a smile while Abhishek was seen with a face mask. Meanwhile, in the second half of the post, a young Amitabh can be seen adoring little Abhishek. While Instagramming the picture, Big B kept the caption short and wrote, "then .. and then". Scroll down to take a look at Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's photo.

Big B's then & then series:

Within a few hours, the 77-year-old actor's post managed to garner more than 245k double taps on the photo-sharing platform; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many from his 23.9M followers took to the comments section and flooded it with heart emoticons. An Instagram user wrote, "How time flies", while another added, "Two classes of Class".

Interestingly, the veteran actor's media feed is flooded with numerous then and then series. Earlier in July, the Don actor got emotional about how his kids Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda have grown up so fast. Sharing a collage of their childhood photo and grown-up photo with him, the actor wrote, "how did they grow up", in Hindi. As mentioned above that his feed is flooded with throwback pictures, in May, Big B had shared the same throwback with Abhishek and Shweta from the time they visited him on the sets of Amar Akbar Anthony. The photo saw the superstar giving a peck to daughter Shweta while Junior Bachchan rests on his lap.

Apart from throwbacks, the Silsila actor also keeps sharing updates of his whereabouts via social media. In the past few weeks, he has shared many pictures from the set of his ongoing game reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He has also extended wishes to his fans during various festivities, such as Navratri and Ganesh Chaturthi, among many others.

On the professional front, he has numerous film projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund. He will also play a pivotal character in an upcoming pan-India project. Meanwhile, he will soon start shooting for Apple TV's series, Shantaram, starring Charlie Hunnam.

