Netizen Asks Abhishek Bachchan If He Has 'hash'; Actor Replies Scathingly Amid NCB's Probe

The ongoing NCB investigation has put a spotlight on the drug abuse situation in the Bollywood film industry. Multiple Bollywood celebs have been questioned by the NCB in relation to the drug abuse probe that started after the CBI investigated Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Recently, Abhishek Bachchan was trolled by a netizen on Twitter, who mocked the actor by asking him if he had 'hash'. Abhishek Bachchan, who is known for his witty remarks on social media, immediately responded to the troll with a sarcastic comeback.

Abhishek Bachchan's response to a troll who asked him if he has "hash"

Abhishek Bachchan was recently targetted by trolls on Twitter. First, Abhishek Bachchan was mocked by a netizen for his past flops in Bollywood. Abhishek Bachchan gave a well thought out and dignified response to the netizen, after which the user limited their original post.

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

However, this was not the end of the Twitter thread. While other netizens praised the actor for his calm and dignified response, one troll decided to mock Abhishek Bachchan in light of the current NCB investigation going on in Bollywood. The netizen asked Abhishek Bachchan if he had "hash" in his possession. Once again, Abhishek Bachchan was ready with a sarcastic response to. Check out Abhishek Bachchan's witty response below.

No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they, will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you. 🙏🏽🚨🚓 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Responding to the netizen asking him about hash, Abhishek Bachchan wrote that he did not do that. However, he added that he would be "very happy to help" out the netizen and introduce them to the Mumbai Police. The actor jokingly added that the police would be very happy to learn of the netizen's requirements and would definitely "assist" them.

Meanwhile, the NCB investigation into the drug peddling in Bollywood is still ongoing. Earlier, sources informed Republic TV that top male Bollywood co-stars of Deepika Padukone are set to face NCB heat next week. The likely development comes close on the heels of information that as many as 50 popular names including actors and directors being under the NCB radar.

Sources recently also revealed to Republic TV that the CBI is likely to add Section 302 (murder charge) in the FIR related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The CBI has maintained that "no angles have been ruled out" and has reassured through a statement on Monday that the investigation is being conducted in a professional manner, this after AIIMS submitted its medico-legal report.

Moreover, a BJP leader from Mumbai just claimed that Rhea Chakraborty met Sushant Singh Rajput on June 13, 2020. The claim was backed by a Karni Sena leader Surjeet Sinh Rathore, who was present at Cooper Hospital on June 15.

