Prachi Desai Thanks Abhishek Bachchan For Defending Her Talent With His 'kind Words'

On September 26, Bollywood actor Prachi Desai expressed gratitude towards her Bol Bachchan co-actor Abhishek Bachchan as the latter appreciated her talent. Keeping her note short, she wrote, "Thank you for such kind words" along with a folded hand emoticon and a purple-heart emoticon. Interestingly, a few days ago, Abhishek called out a Twitter user for trolling him for having more followers on the micro-blogging site than Prachi Desai.

Thank you for such kind words 🙏🏻💜 @juniorbachchan https://t.co/7XEII0Ce2n — Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) September 26, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan defends Prachi Desai

The Twitter user had written, "OUTSIDER VS NEPOTISM. @ItsPrachiDesai 1.3M followers. @juniorbachchan 15.3M followers. And you guys are expecting good from #Bollywood. I mean How? It's high time that we should start appreciating and supporting #talent". Junior Bachchan was quick to clap back at the user as soon as it caught his attention. While writing a befitting reply, Bachchan praised Desai and asserted that the latter does not need social media to endorse her work. Bachchan's "polite and precise" reply won the hearts of netizens.

The tweet managed to bag more than 1k likes along with more than 105 re-tweets and is still counting. In the comments section, a user wrote, "You know very well how to handle criticism. People can't appreciate good things instead look for scope of criticism in everything", while another asserted, "What a reply Sirji! Without stooping low like the man who started this!".

A peek into Prachi Desai's Twitter

The 32-year-old actor is an active social media user as she keeps fans and followers updated with her whereabouts. During the nationwide-lockdown, Prachi shared numerous throwback pictures from her travel diaries. In a recent post, she shared a couple of pictures from an outdoor shoot, which was held at Chiang Mai in Thailand. In a brief caption, she also informed that the shoot happened earlier this year, in January.

Reminiscing the time spent outdoors.. these pictures were taken post shoot in January 2020 in Chiang Mai in Thailand, an architectural paradise 🌸🏰❣️

Posting these now because at that time I was too busy living in the moment. Grateful for it all 💫 pic.twitter.com/Lzj5AOHgog — Prachi Desai (@ItsPrachiDesai) September 27, 2020

On the other side, Abhishek Bachchan is also an active social media user. Apart from hitting back at trolls, the actor also shares his piece of mind on the on-going debates and discussions. On the other side, recently when the news of legendary musician SP Balasubrahmanyam's demise broke, Abhishek mourned over the former's death and extended condolences to SPB's family via a tweet.

Very sad to hear of the passing of the legendary SP Balasubrahmanyam ji. A doyen of our industry. Condolences to his family and millions of fans. May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 25, 2020

