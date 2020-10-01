Abhishek Bachchan gives graceful responses to 'jobless' jibes, 'hash' request from trolls

While celebrities have millions of fans and followers, they also have their share of detractors. While negativity is hardly a surprise in the comments section of the stars’ posts, occasionally the stars also like to give it back. Abhishek Bachchan, however, did not lose his cool and had graceful responses when dealing with trolls.

Abhishek Bachchan’s responses to trolls

The negative comments had started on Abhishek’s post where he cheered about the ‘best news’ with the government allowing a partial resumption of theatres amid the COVID-19 pandemic.One troll quipped that irrespective of the announcement, he was still going to be ‘jobless.’ AB Jr wrote that was in the audiences’ hands, as only they could decide to support a venture or not, and added that artists could work to the best of their abilities.

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Another person asked how he had got films after Drona. Abhishek replied that he had not got offers after the failure, and was even 'dropped' from some films. He stressed that one has to fight for a 'place under the sun' and 'keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals.'

I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Below his comment, another user asked if he got ‘hash’, amid the Narcotics Control Bureau questioning Bollywood stars for drugs involvement. The Guru star asked her not to do that and tagged Mumbai Police to help her with her ‘requirement.’ He also called her ‘ma'am’ to deny that he had a PR, who she claimed was ‘harassing her.’

No! Sorry. Don’t do that. But will be very happy to help you and introduce you to @MumbaiPolice am sure they, will be very happy to learn of your requirements and will assist you. 🙏🏽🚨🚓 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

I don’t have any PR, ma’am. Good night. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Another netizen asked him to 'sit down' after his recent COVID-19 recovery to which Abhishek replied if he could 'lie down'. Another Twitter user sought to ‘dig’ his tweet about advising everyone to stay at home during the pandemic. The actor responded that he had recovered over a month ago, and highlighted need to be careful and disciplined as the government put all safety procedures in place.

It’s kinda late at night.... is it alright by you if I lie down? 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Yes. I tested positive 7weeks ago. Much has changed in the mean time. We still have to be very careful and disciplined. The govt. has decided to partially open theatres after over 6 months keeping all safety and standard SOP’s in mind. For more queries... @akshayerathi — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

One asked him to bother about his 'money'. Abhishek hit back gracefully that money mattered for everyone, but expressed hope that it will ‘restrat the turnstiles’ for those working in the film industry.

Yes, money is important. As it is for everybody. But also thinking for my lacs of brothers and sisters that work and live off our great film industry. Cinema’s opening with restart the turnstiles. @akshayerathi — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Abhishek on the professional front

Abhishek Bachchan had made his digital debut with Breathe: Into the Shadows this year. The actor will next feature in films like The Big Bull and Anurag Basu’s Ludo, which are set to release on digital streaming platforms. He is also working on Bob Biswas.

