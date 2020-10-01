Abhishek Bachchan On Not Getting Films After 'Drona' Flopped: 'Nothing In Life Comes Easy'

On September 30, Abhishek Bachchan was elated with the news of the reopening of cinemas. Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "The best news of the week." Soon, fans rushed to ask him several questions. One of the users went on to ask the actor if he got films after Drona. As soon as he stumbled upon it, Abhishek was quick to reply.

Bachchan revealed that 'he didn't get movies after Drona' and added that 'he was dropped from a few films'. He also expressed that 'it was very difficult to get cast'. However, it did not deter him from trying hard. Abhishek Bachchan tweeted that people live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards goals. "You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy" the Manmarziyaan actor wrote.

About Drona

Helmed by Goldie Behl, the 2008 film Drona stars Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Kay Kay Menon and others. The film follows the tale of a young man, who lives with glee, despite being an orphan. However, his life takes a U-turn after he learns that he belongs to a family of ancestral warriors. Soon, he decides to fulfill his duties. The film is produced under the banner of Rose Audio Visuals. While Abhishek Bachchan plays the role of Aditya in the film, Priyanka essays the role of Soniya.

Abhishek Bachchan's Movies

On the work front, Abhishek was last seen in the web show, Breathe: Into the Shadows, alongside Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Amit Sadh, and others. The series heaped praises from many. Breathe: Into the Shadows premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

The actor is awaiting the digital release of his upcoming film, The Big Bull, alongside Ileana D'Cruz. The movie is directed by Kookie Gulati. The film will tell the exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India. Abhishek's first look posters from the movie amped up the expectations among moviegoers. The release date is yet to be announced by the makers of the film.

