Abhishek Bachchan, Asha Negi Treat Fans With Stills From Upcoming Film 'Ludo'

After impressing fans with his performance in the last show, Breathe: Into the shadows, actor Abhishek Bachchan is back again with yet another great character in his next Ludo. Abhishek Bachchan is roaring to return to the big screen, but his first film post lockdown will be releasing on Netflix. Starring in Anurag Basu's Ludo, Abhishek recently gave a glimpse of his first look from the film as Bittu. While captioning the post, the actor described the amount f hard work that was gone behind portraying the character.

Abhishek Bachchan, Asha Negi share stills from Ludo

In the still from the film, Abhishek who is playing the role of Bittu is seen looking fierce and evil as he stares in ager. While captioning, Abhishek wrote, “Bittu, the character I play in #Ludo is your classic “hard exterior with a soft heart” kind of character. A challenge to portray but equally satisfying. I can’t wait till you all meet him. #LudoTheFilm drops on @netflix_in on the 12th of November.”

Apart from Abhishek, actress Asha Negi also gave a glimpse of her character from the film by sharing a still. In the still, Asha can be seen next to Abhishek Bachchan with a broad smile on her face in simple attire. It’s a pleasant and homely setup, where all the characters are having a good time; only time will tell if it is going to be an upside-down story. She captioned the picture and wrote, “You land up on a movie set for the first time, that too to be directed by the maestro himself @anuragbasuofficial Was so so nervous that God only knows how I managed to smile in this scene! #ludo on Netflix from 12thNov.”

The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the much-awaited film, Ludo starring actors Abhishek A. Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Pankaj Tripathi, and Inayat Verma in lead roles, on Monday virtually in the presence of the director and the cast. Just a few hours after its release, the trailer garnered heaps of praise from fans and viewers for the sensational plotlines and the melange of some of the finest actors in the film industry.

The trailer begins with Abhishek Bachchan saying, “Ludo is life, life is ludo” and then the trailer shows a glimpse of all the actors starring in the film. The trailer also goes on to show the actors dealing with their own problems, however, cross paths with each other due to some twist of fate. All the actors in the film seemingly have interesting roles to play as their stories merge in the end in the anthology of dark comedies helmed by Anurag Basu.

