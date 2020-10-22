Ludo's New Song 'Aabaad Barbaad' Gets Showered With Love From Fans, Take A Look

Quick links:
A new song from the film Ludo called Aabaad Barbaad just premiered on YouTube. The song features the entire cast of the film in it and it is sung by Arijit Singh. Many fans have had quite a positive reaction to the song. Take a look at the video and read more about the fan reaction.
Also Read | 'Aabaad Barbaad' song from 'Ludo' shows lead actors on a ride to find true love
Also Read | Asha Negi thanks Anurag Basu for her debut film ‘Ludo’, promises fans a 'mad ride'
Aabaad Barbaad Song has music by Pritam and lyrics by Sandeep Srivastava. Further, the sound design was handled by DJ Phukan & Sunny M.R. and Sourav Roy gave the music arrangement. The song is almost 4 minutes long and has already gained 3 million views and 160k likes.
Also Read | 'Ludo' on Netflix from Nov. 12; director Anurag Basu recalls adventure in 'unique story'
Many fans have commented positive remakers under the song. Fans mentioned that singer Arijit Singh had a lovely voice and the combination of Arijit Singh and Pritam was a good one. Other fans also added that the movie and its music was something they were looking forward to. Take a look at the fan reaction on the Aabaad Barbaad song on Youtube:
Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan on agreeing to be part of 'Ludo': 'The greed was to work with Anurag'
Fans on Twitter had a similar reaction. Many fans mentioned they loved the new song and were keenly looking forward to hearing new music from the movie. One fan mentioned that the song is 'awesome' and another fan added that - 'i love hearing music from Arijit Singh'. Take a look at the response to the song on Twitter:
What a song by maestro @ipritamofficial da and his team...! ðŸ™Œ— Chirayu patel 01 (@patelchirayu5) October 21, 2020
Sung by one & only @Atmojoarjalojo #arijitsingh and lyrics panned by sandeep strivastav...! @basuanurag
Always love this team...! #AabaadBarbaad #ludo
Aabaad Barbaad is such a beautiful song ðŸ¥º♥ï¸— Ozzy ðŸ’« (@OzzyMadness) October 21, 2020
Pls what a song!! I found the hook line of #AabaadBarbaad the most melodious.— ð‘ºð’‚ð’Žð’‚ð’šð’‚|à¤¸à¤®à¤¯à¤¾ (@justbeingwaqt) October 21, 2020
“Ya toh barbaad kardo
Ya phir aabad kardo..”
“Itna ahsaan kardo
Purey armaan kardo”..#ArijitSingh @ipritamofficial
#AabaadBarbaad is one of those songs that grow on you gradually. We're so obsessed with "instant hit" which brought the trend of remake into prevalence that we tend to reject such songs straightaway. Kudos to @ipritamofficial for not compromising on the quality of music for views— Jsr (@jsrblaugrana) October 21, 2020
This part ðŸ’”ðŸ™‚— Abjel aaDeeZ ðŸŽµ (@Abjel_Aadeez) October 21, 2020
Sung by @Atmojoarjalojo #ArijitSingh sir ðŸ˜‡
Beautiful song composed by one and only legend music director of bollywood and our fav @ipritamofficial #Pritam Da ðŸ™‚#AabaadBarbaad #Ludo
What a mix mastering @shadabRayeen Bro just loved it ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜‡â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Cm0PVilZa4
It has been a while since a song has struck my heartstrings the way #AabaadBarbaad from #Ludo did. In a dearth of good original songs, @ipritamofficial's creation comes as a breath of fresh air to the ears and heart , and @Atmojoarjalojo's voice on #AdityaRoyKapur is magic...— Akash Bhatnagar (@Akash_Mirror) October 21, 2020
#AabaadBarbaad is just awesome.— Jatin (@JatinShhhhhhhh) October 21, 2020
Ludo is an upcoming film that will be directed by Anurag Basu. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tani Basu under the banners of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. It also has many famous stars in the lead. Ludo release date is set at 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix. Many fans also mentioned they are excited to see Rajkummar Rao in Ludo. Take a look at Ludo cast:
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.