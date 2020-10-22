Ludo's New Song 'Aabaad Barbaad' Gets Showered With Love From Fans, Take A Look

A new song from the film Ludo called Aabaad Barbaad just premiered on YouTube. The song features the entire cast of the film in it and it is sung by Arijit Singh. Many fans have had quite a positive reaction to the song. Take a look at the video and read more about the fan reaction.

Aabaad Barbaad Song

Aabaad Barbaad Song has music by Pritam and lyrics by Sandeep Srivastava. Further, the sound design was handled by DJ Phukan & Sunny M.R. and Sourav Roy gave the music arrangement. The song is almost 4 minutes long and has already gained 3 million views and 160k likes.

Many fans have commented positive remakers under the song. Fans mentioned that singer Arijit Singh had a lovely voice and the combination of Arijit Singh and Pritam was a good one. Other fans also added that the movie and its music was something they were looking forward to. Take a look at the fan reaction on the Aabaad Barbaad song on Youtube:

Reaction on Twitter

Fans on Twitter had a similar reaction. Many fans mentioned they loved the new song and were keenly looking forward to hearing new music from the movie. One fan mentioned that the song is 'awesome' and another fan added that - 'i love hearing music from Arijit Singh'. Take a look at the response to the song on Twitter:

What a song by maestro @ipritamofficial da and his team...! ðŸ™Œ

Sung by one & only @Atmojoarjalojo #arijitsingh and lyrics panned by sandeep strivastav...! @basuanurag

Always love this team...! #AabaadBarbaad #ludo — Chirayu patel 01 (@patelchirayu5) October 21, 2020

Aabaad Barbaad is such a beautiful song ðŸ¥º♥ï¸ — Ozzy ðŸ’« (@OzzyMadness) October 21, 2020

Pls what a song!! I found the hook line of #AabaadBarbaad the most melodious.



“Ya toh barbaad kardo

Ya phir aabad kardo..”



“Itna ahsaan kardo

Purey armaan kardo”..#ArijitSingh @ipritamofficial — ð‘ºð’‚ð’Žð’‚ð’šð’‚|à¤¸à¤®à¤¯à¤¾ (@justbeingwaqt) October 21, 2020

#AabaadBarbaad is one of those songs that grow on you gradually. We're so obsessed with "instant hit" which brought the trend of remake into prevalence that we tend to reject such songs straightaway. Kudos to @ipritamofficial for not compromising on the quality of music for views — Jsr (@jsrblaugrana) October 21, 2020

This part ðŸ’”ðŸ™‚



Sung by @Atmojoarjalojo #ArijitSingh sir ðŸ˜‡



Beautiful song composed by one and only legend music director of bollywood and our fav @ipritamofficial #Pritam Da ðŸ™‚#AabaadBarbaad #Ludo



What a mix mastering @shadabRayeen Bro just loved it ðŸ¤—ðŸ˜‡â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/Cm0PVilZa4 — Abjel aaDeeZ ðŸŽµ (@Abjel_Aadeez) October 21, 2020

It has been a while since a song has struck my heartstrings the way #AabaadBarbaad from #Ludo did. In a dearth of good original songs, @ipritamofficial's creation comes as a breath of fresh air to the ears and heart , and @Atmojoarjalojo's voice on #AdityaRoyKapur is magic... — Akash Bhatnagar (@Akash_Mirror) October 21, 2020

Ludo is an upcoming film that will be directed by Anurag Basu. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tani Basu under the banners of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. It also has many famous stars in the lead. Ludo release date is set at 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix. Many fans also mentioned they are excited to see Rajkummar Rao in Ludo. Take a look at Ludo cast:

Abhishek Bachchan

Aditya Roy Kapur

Rajkummar Rao

Pankaj Tripathi

Paritosh Tripathi

Rohit Suresh Saraf

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Sanya Malhotra

Pearle Maaney

Inayat Verma

Asha Negi

Shalini Vats

Bhanu Uday

