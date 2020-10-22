Last Updated:

Ludo's New Song 'Aabaad Barbaad' Gets Showered With Love From Fans, Take A Look

Ludo's new song 'Aabaad Barbaad' recently premiered on Youtube. Take a look at how fans have responded and read more about the film as well.

Tulip Roy
ludo

A new song from the film Ludo called Aabaad Barbaad just premiered on YouTube. The song features the entire cast of the film in it and it is sung by Arijit Singh. Many fans have had quite a positive reaction to the song. Take a look at the video and read more about the fan reaction. 

Aabaad Barbaad Song 

Aabaad Barbaad Song has music by Pritam and lyrics by Sandeep Srivastava. Further, the sound design was handled by DJ Phukan & Sunny M.R. and Sourav Roy gave the music arrangement. The song is almost 4 minutes long and has already gained 3 million views and 160k likes. 

Many fans have commented positive remakers under the song. Fans mentioned that singer Arijit Singh had a lovely voice and the combination of Arijit Singh and Pritam was a good one. Other fans also added that the movie and its music was something they were looking forward to. Take a look at the fan reaction on the Aabaad Barbaad song on Youtube: 

Pic Credit: T Series' YouTube 

Reaction on Twitter 

Fans on Twitter had a similar reaction. Many fans mentioned they loved the new song and were keenly looking forward to hearing new music from the movie. One fan mentioned that the song is 'awesome' and another fan added that - 'i love hearing music from Arijit Singh'. Take a look at the response to the song on Twitter: 

Ludo is an upcoming film that will be directed by Anurag Basu. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu and Tani Basu under the banners of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions. It also has many famous stars in the lead. Ludo release date is set at 12 November 2020 coinciding with Diwali on Netflix. Many fans also mentioned they are excited to see Rajkummar Rao in Ludo. Take a look at Ludo cast:

  • Abhishek Bachchan
  • Aditya Roy Kapur
  • Rajkummar Rao
  • Pankaj Tripathi
  • Paritosh Tripathi
  • Rohit Suresh Saraf
  • Fatima Sana Shaikh
  • Sanya Malhotra
  • Pearle Maaney
  • Inayat Verma
  • Asha Negi
  • Shalini Vats
  • Bhanu Uday

Image Credit: T-Series' Youtube 

 

 

