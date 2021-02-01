Bunty Walia's Father Passes Away; Abhishek Bachchan Attends Funeral In Santacruz

Bollywood producer Bunty Walia’s father Pirthi Paul Singh passed away on Sunday, that is January 31. His funeral was held at a crematorium in Santacruz, Mumbai, on Sunday afternoon. The last rites of Bunty Walia's father was attended by close family and several celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan. As per the pictures, he was seen accompanied by a few people as he made his way to the car.

On the other hand, Bunty Walia was clicked with wife Vanessa Walia and other family members after his father's last rites. Meanwhile, the relatives and family of Walia were seen following all the COVID-19 precautions and maintaining social distancing. Scroll down to take a look at Abhishek Bachchan attending Bunty Walia's father's last rites.

Pirthi Paul Singh's funeral:

For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Bunty Walia are co-owners of the Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers, which participates in Pro Kabbadi League. Last year, in December, Abhishek released a docu-series Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers that follows the story of his team. The documentary, produced by BBC Studios, was released on streaming giant Amazon Prime Video.

On the professional front, Junior Bachchan was last seen in Netflix's original film Ludo. The ensemble star cast of the multi-starrer film also included Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Rohit Saraf and Pankaj Tripathi, among many others. The actor will next be seen in two big-budget projects, Bob Biswas, which will be a spin-off to the 2012 hit Kahaani; and in The Big Bull, based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta.

On the other hand, producer Bunty Walia has produced films like Lamhaa, Hello Brother, and Ek Ajnabee, among many others. The producer started his journey with the 1998-film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, featuring Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan and Dharmendra. His repertoire also includes films like Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and Chowky. On the personal front, Walis married actor Suman Ranganathan in 2006. However, they split in May 2007. And, now, he is married to Vanessa Parmar. The duo, who married in 2012, share two kids.

