Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan attend family wedding with Aaradhya, check out viral pics

Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with their daughter Aaradhya were recently spotted while attending the former’s cousin Shloka Shetty’s wedding. Apart from the Bachchan family, Aishwarya’s mother Vrinda Rai also accompanied them to the wedding where they were spotted getting clicked with the relatives, newlywed and other guests. Several pictures of the couple have gone viral where they can be seen posing with the guests and having a great time at the wedding.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek, and Aaradhya spotted at a wedding



In the photos, shared by Aishwarya's fan account, the actress along with Abhishek can be seen posing for the camera with their daughter Aaradhya in a bright pink dress. The family is at a wedding venue and can be surrounded by several other people. In another bunch of pictures that surfaced online from other wedding festivities, Aishwarya and Abhishek can be seen donning pastel colours embellished with great embroidery. The actors were particular about maintaining COVID norms during the wedding and hence in the viral pictures the trio was seen wearing matching masks with their outfits.

[Pics] Aishwarya Rai Bachchan @juniorbachchan & Aaradhya Bachchan at Aishwarya's cousin's wedding Celebrations yesterday ❤️ #AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/OzdsRMhhHg — Aishwarya Rai - FC (@FabulousAish) February 22, 2021



A few days back, Aishwarya Rai was spotted at the airport with her daughter Aaradhya after returning from Hyderabad post completing her shooting for Mani Ratnam’s next Ponniyin Selvan. Ponniyin Selvan is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s fictional period novel of the same name. Speaking about the project with Mid-Day in 2020, Shiva Anand, executive producer, said that the makers have no intention of compromising on the film, and hence they have decided to release the first part of the film next year. He also mentioned that currently, they do not have any clarity on the release date.



On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan has started shooting for his upcoming film Dasvi in Agra. On February 22, the makers unveiled the first look of the entire star cast including Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur. Sharing the poster, Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Meet GANGA RAM CHAUDHARY #Dasvi Shoot Begins." (sic) In the poster, Abhishek flaunts his desi look with a heavy beard and mustaches.

