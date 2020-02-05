Abhishek Bachchan: Here's The Cutest Pics Of The Actor With Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 44th birthday today on February 5, 2020. This year seems to be more special for the actor for two reasons. First, he completed two decades in the Bollywood industry and secondly, he has many films lined up including The Big Bull, Bob Biswas, Ludo, and Amazon's Breathe 2 this year.

The actor started his acting career in Bollywood with the film Refugee, which was released way back in the year 2000. Throughout his career, he has given many super hit films like Yuva, Bluffmaster, Guru, Sarkar, Bunty Aur Babli, Dum Maaro Dum, and Manmarziyaan. Here are some of the pictures of Abhishek with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan that you need to check out.

Pics of Abhishek Bachchan with wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan:

Abhishek was born on February 5, 1976, in Mumbai to Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. His grandfather is the renowned poet Harishvanshrai Bachchan. The Guru actor Abhishek Bachchan attended school in Mumbai. Later he made his Bollywood debut with JP Dutta’s Refugee in 2000 in which he starred opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, who also made her debut with this film.

In his career, he later went on to work with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in multiple films including Kuch Na Kaho, Umrao Jaan, Guru, Raavan, and Dhoom 2. The couple fell in love and later got married in 2007. The Bachchans welcomed granddaughter Aaradhya in the year 2011.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen next in Anurag Basu’s crime anthology Ludo, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. He will also play the eponymous role in the Kahaani spin-off Bob Biswas, which traces the origin story of the killer-for-hire. Moreover, his OTT debut Breathe 2 will also release soon on Amazon Prime Video. The actor will also be seen sharing screen space with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Gulab Jamun, which will be produced by Anurag Kashyap.

