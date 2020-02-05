Shweta Bachchan Shares Adorable Throwback Picture On Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan has been among the established actors in the industry thanks to his varied performances. The actor was born on February 05, 1976, and has turned a year older today. Several celebrities and fans have wished him. Among them is his elder sister, Shweta Bachchan who took to Instagram to wish him with a cute, throwback picture. Have a look-

Shweta Bachchan wishes a 'happy birthday' to Abhishek Bachchan

Shweta Bachchan took to her official Instagram handle to wish his little brother. She posted a major throwback picture, in which Abhishek is seen sitting on a bicycle and screaming, while Shweta is standing and has her hands on the handle. There were comments from other celebs too on her post. Check out the post below.

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with JP Dutta's war film Refugee. His first commercial successes came with the 2004 action films Dhoom and Run, which changed his career prospects. The actor’s performances in Yuva (2004), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Bluffmaster! (2005), Sarkar (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) and Guru (2007) received critical acclamations. Abhishek’s fans also wished the actor on various social media platforms. Take a look at some of the fan massages here:

Wishing one of the most Dynamic Actor @juniorbachchan Ji Happy birthday and pray God bless with more and more success on this spl day. 💐🤗😍🙏#HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan #HappyBirthdayAB pic.twitter.com/Ippa2TGvw3 — Dinesh gupta (@Dineshg02985097) February 5, 2020

Wishing you all the happiness #AbhishekBachchan. May you have a great one and an awesome year ahead #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan. A solid actor and a great human being...A real gentleman @juniorbachchan. pic.twitter.com/PpEV1pCSuZ — bollywoodofficial (@bollynews_ind) February 5, 2020

Many More Returns Of The Day To The Man Who Inspire To Do Not Give Up Easily👏 @juniorbachchan 😍😍😍A Great Year Towards😉Keep Inspiring Us!!!Loves You Unconditionally💯God Bless You, Sir 🙏 Always Your Craziest Fan👍 #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan pic.twitter.com/rwuSUuD3iw — PRIYA_03 (@JuniorPriya) February 4, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan has several interesting upcoming movies lined up for the year. It includes crime-drama film, The Big Bull directed by Kookie Gulati. Another upcoming film of his is Bob Biswas, which is a crime thriller film helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh. Abhishek Bachchan is also a part of Anurag Basu’s Ludo.

