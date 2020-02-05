Abhishek Bachchan-Shweta Bachchan's Combined Net Worth Showcases The Power Of The Family

Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 44th birthday on February 5, 2020. The actor was wished a happy life and day greetings by sibling Shweta Bachchan Nanda on Instagram with a cute picture from their childhood. The two children of Amitabh and Jaya are very close to each other and have been in constant support of their family. Read on if you wonder what will be their combined net worth as of the year 2020.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan: Here's The Cutest Pics Of The Actor With Wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Bachchan siblings' net worth:

Abhishek Bachchan net worth:

Abhishek Bachchan has been a part of the Bollywood film industry since the past 20 years. The actor's first movie was Refugee and his latest one was Manmarziyaan. The actor will be seen in the movie Ludo in the year 2020. According to www.therichest.com, Abhishek Bachchan's net worth is $ 30 Million. This means that junior Bachchan has the net worth of ₹ 213 Crores.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan's 44th Birthday Made More Special With Farah Khan's THROWBACK Picture

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: The Star Is Back In Action With THESE Upcoming Projects

Shweta Bachchan's net worth

Shweta Bachchan Nanda has kept herself away from the Bollywood industry though she hails from a family full of actors. Shweta has an interest in writing and has written a novel named Paradise Towers, which was released in the year 2018. Shweta's net worth as of 2020 is $ 8 Million. Converted in Indian currency, it comes up to ₹ 35 Crores.

ALSO READ | Abhishek Bachchan Turns 44: Amitabh Bachchan & Aishwarya's Heartfelt Note Can't Be Missed

This means that the combined net worth of the siblings is ₹ 248 Crores. Shweta Bachchan is 2 years older than Abhishek Bachchan. The net worth of the two is unsurprising considering they belong to one of the most illustrious family in the Bollywood film industry.

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Throwback Photo With Baby Abhishek Bachchan Is Special For THIS Reason

Image Courtesy: Abhishek & Shweta Bachchan Instagram

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.