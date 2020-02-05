Abhishek Bachchan's Birthday: The Star Is Back In Action With THESE Upcoming Projects

Abhishek Bachchan is back after his short-lived hiatus to charm his fans. He was last seen in Manmarziyaan, which was directed by Anurag Kashyap, and for his role in the film, Bachchan was critically acclaimed. The actor now has a lot on his plate and has signed for over seven films. Read on to know more about the actor’s full list of upcoming releases.

READ | 'Super Bowl': Beyonce-Jay Z Sitting During The National Anthem Stirs Up Controversy

Abhishek Bachchan's full list of upcoming releases

Breathe 2

Abhishek Bachchan will feature in the second season of Breathe, an action crime thriller, that features R. Madhavan in the lead role. It explores the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances. It aired on January 26, 2020, and has been renewed for another season.

Ludo

Ludo is an upcoming 2020 action comedy-drama flick directed by Anurag Basu. It will feature Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. The film will be an amalgamation of four different stories centred on the unavoidable jeopardy of life and is set in the Indian metro. Ludo will be a dark comedy and is set to release on April 24, 2020.

READ | From 'Jane The Virgin' To 'The House Of Flowers': Top Binge-worthy Telenovelas On Netflix

The Big Bull

The Big Bull is a film based on real events of the financial market which took place between 1990 and 2000. It will be directed by Kookie Gulati and features Ileana D'Cruz, Abhishek Bachchan, and Samir Soni in the lead roles. The film is expected to release this year but the official release date has not been announced yet.

READ | 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3': James Gunn Says The Film Will Conclude Stories In Vol 1

Bob Biswas

Bob Biswas is a spin-off film based on a character from the 2012 drama thriller flick Kahaani. It will feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. It will be directed by Diya Ghosh and will also feature Chitrangda Singh.

Apart from the above-mentioned film, there are five other films in talk. Though, nothing has been confirmed officially yet. These projects include Rang Birangi, Arrest, Mahabharata, Housefull 5, and Gulab Jamun. If rumours are to be believed, then Bachchan has signed over 7 films this year. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of these films.

READ | BAFTAs 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Wins Best Actor, '1917' Is Best Film; See Full List



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.