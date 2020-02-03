'Super Bowl': Beyonce-Jay Z Sitting During The National Anthem Stirs Up Controversy

Beyonce and Jay-Z recently made the headlines. The couple, along with their daughter Blue Ivy, were seen sitting during the national anthem. A video of the same appeared on the internet and has led to a controversy revolving around the family. Read on to know more about the whole story.

Beyonce and Jay-Z chose to sit during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV

According to the reports, a video of Beyonce & Jay-Z has surfaced on the internet. It features the couple and their daughter sitting during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl LIV, in Miami on February 2, 2020. Reports state that everyone around the family, including their bodyguard, were standing to honour the national anthem.

The video of Beyonce & Jay-Z led to a full-fledged controversy as athletes were seen kneeling during the national anthem, as Colin Kaepernick had inspired a movement to stand against the police brutality and social and racial justice. This also created noise among the netizens as NFL had developed a partnership with Jay-Z’s company ROC Nation, which gives him more influence over the league’s important music events, which also includes the halftime show of the Super Bowl LIV.

During Demi Lavato’s rendition of the National Anthem, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were seen seated.



The mega duo are seen swaying and Beyoncé may be even singing along. Jay-Z has a multimillion dollar deal with the NFL curating entertainment events and social justice causes. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kvtuA6iAwM — Culttture (@culttture) February 3, 2020

Jay Z is also known for his philanthropic work apart from his music. Together with his mother, Jay Z founded The Shawn Carter Foundation, to help the lives of eligible students from the low socio-economic background. In 2006, the singer also used his world tour to spread awareness of the global water shortage. He has also helped those who suffered during Hurricane Katrina.

