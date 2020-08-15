Disha Vakhani-Gurucharan Singh To Star In Nonfiction Show Titled 'Gangs Of Filmistaan'?

Disha Vakhani rose to prominence with her performance as Daya in the critically acclaimed show titled Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. According to reports of India Forums, she has been approached to be a part of a non-fiction show. The upcoming nonfiction show titled Gangs of Filmistaan has an impressive cast including Disha Lakhani and Gurucharan Singh aka Roshan Singh Sodhi. Read on to know more about this story:

Sunil Grover has entertained his fans with several comic roles in TV shows like The Kapil Sharma Show and Kanpur Wale Khuranas. The actor will be seen in his upcoming show titled Gangs of Filmistaan, which will air on Star Bharat. In an interview with IWBuzz, the actor talked about his upcoming show and various other things. The makers of the show seem to have left no stone unturned as they seem to be bringing some engaging content.

According to reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's fame Disha Vakhani and Gurucharan Singh have been approached to be a part of Gangs of Filmistaan. Both Disha Vakhani and Gurucharan Singh have been a part of the show, which is known to have been running for more than a decade. Both the actors, Disha Vakhani and Gurucharan Singh have been a part of fiction shows before and their appearance in the upcoming show will mark their entry into an entirely different arena. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the show to air.

Both the actors had quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Their comic timing shown in TMKOC is highly lauded by viewers and it gained them massive popularity. Sunil Grover will be playing a crucial role in the upcoming show titled Gangs of Filmistaan.

