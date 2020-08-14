'The Xpose' Cast: A List Of The Actors & The Characters They Play In The Film

The Xpose, directed by Anant Mahadevan and co-produced by Vipin Reshammiya and Rakesh Upadhyay, released in the year 2014. Produced under the banner of HR Musik, the film is widely noted for its unique storyline. The songs of the film including Ice Cream Khaungi, Dard Dilo Ke, Hai Apna Dil Toh Awaara went on to gain widespread acclaim from critics.

The film revolves around two actors named, Zara and Chandni. The two rivals have an altercation after which Zara dies. This leads to Chandni becoming the primary suspect and Ravi helps her with the situation. With all that said now, read to know the cast of The Xpose:

The Xpose cast

Himesh Reshammiya as Ravi Kumar

Himesh Reshammiya plays the lead role of Ravi in the movie, The Xpose. Ravikumar is shown to be making a debut in a Hindi film titled Ujjaval Shital Nirmal, however, his film turned out to be a flop. He is the one who saves the life of Chandni when she gets caught in the fire. Later, when Zara is found dead, Ravi steps in to help Chandni in the case, where she is accused of murder.

Sonali Raut as Zara Peter Fernandes

Sonali Raut plays the lead role of Zara Peter Fernandes. Zara is shown to be a rival of Chandni. Both of them make their debut at the same time. However, Zara's film turns out to be a flop. That makes Zara furious and she starts arguing with Chandni and on the same night after an award party, she gets murdered.

Zoya Afroz as Chandni Raza

Zoya Afroz plays the role of Chandni Raza and she is later accused in Zara's murder case. She finds it difficult to prove her innocence. However, her lover Ravi Kumar helps her through the process. She is one of the major suspects in the case.

Yo Yo Honey Singh as Kenny Damania alias KD

Yo Yo Honey Singh plays the role of KD and his name is also present in the suspect's list of the murder. He is a music director who has an affair with Zara. He is even convicted and jailed for several years.

