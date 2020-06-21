Abhishek Bachchan Plays Father To Lost 'Siya' In 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Teaser; Watch

Apt for Father's Day, Abhishek Bachchan has shared the teaser of his upcoming OTT debut web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, which is the second season of the popular series Breathe. The first season of the crime drama thriller featured actors R Madhavan and Amit Sadh in lead roles and followed the lives of ordinary men faced with extraordinary circumstances.

Abhishek Bachchan's innings in the Amazon web series seems like a story of a father searching for his missing daughter. The teaser shared by the Guru actor is an animated video of a young girl playing with her toys and frolicking in the woods when suddenly, tragedy befalls and she is taken away from the family, into the shadows. He captioned the post, "Through the light or the shadows, we will make sure you come back Siya. #BreatheIntoTheShadows. Trailer out, 1st July" (sic).

Watch the teaser here:

Abhishek Bachchan's first look from the show is all things mysterious

An intriguing poster of Breathe: Into The Shadows was shared by the makers earlier this week and it has Abhishek Bachchan sitting on an armchair in the backdrop of what looks like a study. What adds to the mystery is Abhishek holding a missing poster of a child in his hands. The poster of the actor's first look also sees the words, 'A father's love can save a life or take one' written on it which may draw a hint towards his character from the series.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had also shared the first poster of the series Breathe: Into The Shadows which had instantly grabbed the attention of the viewers. The poster showed a broken face mask and a little girl lying in the middle. The Guru actor had further captioned the picture as, 'She lies into the shadows, waiting to be found.'

About the show

The crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and marks Abhishek’s digital debut. The series will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Slated to release on 10th July, 2020 the Amazon Original also features popular actors Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. Breathe is created and directed by Mayank Sharma and written by Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, Arshad Syed and Mayank Sharma.

