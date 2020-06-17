'Kedarnath' Producers Abhishek Kapoor & Wife Pragya's Career Net Worth Details; Read

Abhishek Kapoor began his career as an actor by starring in the 1996 film, Uff! Yeh Mohabbat, opposite Twinkle Khanna. The movie is helmed by Vipin Handa. However, he donned the director's hat in the year 2006 when he made his debut with Aryan: Unbreakable​​​​​. Abhishek got hitched to his long-time girlfriend and actor Pragya in 2015. Here's a look at Abhishek Kapoor's net worth and Pragya Kapoor's net worth in 2020.

Abhishek Kapoor's net worth in 2020

As per several online reports, Abhishek Kapoor's net worth is somewhere around Rs 7 crore to Rs 38 crore ($1Million - $5Million). In 2008, Abhishek Kapoor wrote and directed the film, Rock On!!, starring Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal and Prachi Desai among others. Even though Rock On!! did not churn massive numbers at the box office, the flick won the prestigious "National Award for Best Hindi Film" for an outstanding artistic contribution towards cinema.

Abhishek Kapoor's net worth reportedly saw an upsurge after he helmed his next film titled Kai Po Che in 2013. The movie starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput hit the bullseye. Moreover, Kai Po Che also marked late actor Sushant's debut in Bollywood. The film bagged several awards too, including the 2014 Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay.

Pragya Kapoor's net worth in 2020

Reports suggest that Pragya Kapoor's net worth is also somewhere between Rs 7 crore to Rs 38 crore ($1Million - $5Million). Pragya Kapoor is best known for playing a role in the 2014 feature film titled Hawaa Hawaai. Pragya Kapoor's net worth reportedly shot up in 2018 when she, along with husband Abhishek Kapoor, produced the film, Kedarnath. The film marked Sara Ali Khan's debut in Bollywood, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

As per reports, Abhishek launched his production company- Guy in the Sky Pictures with the vision to create exciting content and tell the stories that he believes in. Moreover, wife Pragya is the co-founder of Guy in the Sky Pictures. The duo's direction-production titled Kedarnath was very well received by the audience. Moreover, the songs from the movie have hit millions of views online.

Pragya & Abhishek Kapoor's combined net worth

On one hand, Abhishek Kapoor's net worth is reported to be around Rs 7 crore to Rs 38 crore. Whereas, on the other hand, wife Pragya Kapoor's net worth stats suggest that the actor makes somewhere around the same amount. By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that Pragya and Abhishek's combined net worth is staggering.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

