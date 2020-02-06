Abhishek Bachchan's Throwback Picture From Ritiesh Deshmukh's Album Is Hilarious 

Abhishek Bachchan celebrated his birthday yesterday. On the occasion, several celebrities of the B-Town took to their official social media handles to wish the actor. Along with his family, Abhishek's co-stars also show their love for the Bluffmaster actor. Read on to know more about how his Housefull co-star Riteish Deshmukh wished Jr. Bachchan on his birthday.

The time when Abhishek Bachchan brought Akshay Kumar to his knees

On February 5, Riteish Deshmukh took to his official Instagram handle to post a throwback photo from the time when the entire cast of Housefull 3 was busy promoting the film. It is surely a funny one, where the fans can see Bachchan holding a mic and talking to the audience as his co-stars, Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and others were seen sitting on their knees. For the photo caption, Deshmukh wrote, “The day @bachchan brought the entire star cast of Housefull 3 to their knees. #HappyBirthdayAbhishekBachchan.” Here is the post by the Ek Villain actor:

On the work front, Abhisekh Bachchan is busy with multiple films on his plate. He has around seven films lined up and more films announced. This year the actor will be seen in Breathe 2, a TV series which will also feature Deshmukh. Apart from this, he will be also seen playing the titular character of Bob Biswas, a spin-off of the mystery thriller film Kahaani.

It will feature Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and will be directed by Diya Ghosh. The film will also feature Chitrangda Singh. Abhishek will also be seen in Ludo, which is an upcoming 2020 action comedy-drama flick directed by Anurag Basu. The film will be an amalgamation of four different stories based on the unavoidable jeopardy of life.

