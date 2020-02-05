Hrithik Roshan To Share The Big Screen With Katrina Kaif In 'Krrish 4'?

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most talented actors of Bollywood. He has portrayed a variety of characters and is known for his dancing skills. He was, at one point in time, one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Hrithik Roshan has bagged many awards, including six Filmfare awards, four for Best Actor and one each for Best Debut and Best Actor. His career is on a roll. His last two movies, Super 30 and War minted more than 100 crores.

Leading media portals had reported earlier that Hrithik Roshan would be seen in another sequel of the Krrish franchise, Krrish 4. There was no clarity on the lead cast or other details of the movie. In fact, the movie was put on hold when Rakesh Roshan, director of the upcoming movie, was diagnosed with cancer. But recently, there has been news coming in by leading media portals that the moviemakers will soon resume the shooting of the movie.

Krrish 4 possible cast

As soon as it was reported by various media portals that the movie will resume shooting, speculations around the movie cast began to crop up. Recently Katrina Kaif, who has two movies lined up her way, was spotted outside Rakesh Roshan's office earlier today. This has given way to speculations if she would be seen alongside Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming Krrish 4. The actor's pictures started getting circulated on the internet.

What is Katrina Kaif up to?

Katrina Kaif is actively seen promoting her upcoming film, Sooryavanshi. She will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar. The movie is directed by Rohit Shetty and is set to release this year. Katrina Kaif has shared the big screen with Hrithik Roshan in a Siddharth Anand directorial, Bang Bang. The news regarding Katrina Kaif starring in Krrish 4 alongside Hrithik Roshan has not been confirmed yet.

