Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In A Silver Dress At Armaan Jain's Wedding; See Pic

Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding managed to pull a huge number of popular faces of the industry in attendance. The guests at the wedding were not only Bollywood celebrities, but the famous Hollywood star Elizabeth Hurley was also there. The Bedazzled star was spotted at the wedding reception that took place on February 4, 2020. She was accompanied by her friend Haseena Jethmalani, the daughter-in-law of former Union minister of law and justice, Ram Jethmalani. Read more about Elizabeth Hurley at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding.

Elizabeth Hurley at Armaan Jain's wedding

Elizabeth Hurley was spotted at Armaan and Anissa’s wedding and she went with a gorgeous silver shimmery dress for the occasion. Her one-sleeve dress had a side zip on the torso that gave it the pleat details which added some character to the dress. Her asymmetric hemline dress had some details that then transformed into a thigh high-slit. She accompanied her outfit with a pair of silver strappy heels which she teamed with a silver clutch bag and statement earrings. She also shared a picture of her outfit on her Instagram. Here are some pictures from Elizabeth Hurley’s Instagram.

Elizabeth Hurley's other photos

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to dressing up and giving her fans outfit goals. She often posts photographs of herself on social media showing off her stylish outfits. Here are some of her other posts that her fans love, as evidenced by the comments.

