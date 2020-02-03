'Indian Idol 1' Winner Abhijeet Sawant's Evergreen Songs That Fans Love

Abhijeet Sawant rose to fame after he entered the popular singing reality show Indian Idol. The singer impressed everyone with his melodious voice and won everyone's hearts. By the end of the show, Abhijeet Sawant was declared as the winner of the very first season of Indian Idol. He also entered other singing reality shows like Clinic All Clear – Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and even Asian Idol. Indian Idol 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant also released his debut album in the year 2005 which became an instant hit.

Here is a look at some of his best songs

Mohabbatein Lutaunga

Released in 2005, this song was one of the best songs from Abhijeet Sawant's very first album Aapka...Abhijeet Sawant. The song instantly became everyone's favourite. This song is likely to bring back a thousand memories for those who followed Abhijeet Sawant and his music back then. Not just the song but even its music video was highly appreciated by everyone.

Lafzon Mein

This song was also a part of Abhijeet Swant's debut album Aapka... Abhijeet Sawant. The song was very well received by the listeners. This music video of this song also featured Tamannaah Bhatia. The meaningful lyrics of this song was something that the fans fell for. In no time, the song became a part of everyone's playlist.

Kya Tujhe Pata Hai

Kya Tujhe Pata Hai is one of those songs that those who watched him win the reality show could never forget. This song might take you back to the good old days or might even remind you of your first love. The song is also from the album Aapka...Abhijeet Sawant. The music of this song was composed by Hardip Sidhu.

