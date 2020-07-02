Abhishek Bachchan Speaks About 'Breathe', Says 'the Pressure To Perform Still Exists'

Abhishek Bachchan has forayed into the digital world with his new series Breathe Into the Shadows. The actor stunned his fans with the trailer of the web series which seemed quite intense and gripping. The story of Breathe Into the Shadows highlights the journey of a father trying to look for his missing child. The dark and grim web series was highly appreciated in its first season. Thus Breathe Into the Shadows was something fans were quite excited about and so is Abhishek Bachchan, according to a news portal.

Abhishek Bachchan speaks about working on Breathe Into the Shadows

Speaking about that to a news portal, the actor admitted that the webspace is a more artist-friendly medium and lets them focus on their craft itself. Abhishek Bachchan said that there is less judgement on an OTT platform as compared to the cinema space. However, Abhishek Bachchan remarked that while that is still true, it does not mean the pressure to perform does not exist.

He added that people will still judge the actors based on their work and their performance. He then spoke about how social media users and film critics play a vital role in this scenario. Abhishek said that people will have a discussion on whether the show and the performances are good or not, hence the pressure exists to solely perform well. However, the actor admitted that the pressure is less when it comes to the discussion topic of box office numbers, according to a news portal.

Abhishek spoke to a news portal about the web series and the impact of OTT platforms on cinema in general. Speaking about the web series to the news portal, Abhishek Bachchan said that he loved the first episode of the first season very much. He further on said that he did not continue to watch the series on purpose as he did not want to get influenced by it. He then appreciated the efforts of director Mayank Sharma who has incorporated the learnings of the first season into the new one. Abhishek Bachchan then went on to discuss the crucial box office collections and how things are in the webspace.

