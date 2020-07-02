Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe Into The Shadows' Trailer

The second season of Breathe, titled Breathe - Into the Shadows, starring Abhishek Bachchan, is all set to make it to the streaming giant Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of the same has been released and the actors are all geared up for the OTT release of the crime drama thriller. Amitabh Bachchan recently praised the show in a tweet. Read on to know more details about the story:

Amitabh Bachchan praises Breathe - Into the Shadows teaser

Breathe – Into the Shadows is all set to premiere on July 10, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. Character teasers and the trailer of the same has been dropped on the internet. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to his official social media handle and shared a character teaser that features Abhishek Bachchan. In the tweet, the Pink actor wrote, “Supeeerrrrrrb... !!” Here is the Twitter post by Bachchan:

Breathe – Into the Shadows will feature Abhishek Bacchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. It will also feature Saiyami Kher, Hrishikesh Joshi, Vibhavari Deshpande, and Shruti Bapna, in crucial roles. Amit Sadh will reprise his role of Senior Inspector Kabir Sawant, in the second season of the crime drama show. The trailer of the show was dropped on July 1, 2020. Fans are highly eager to watch the series on the streaming platform amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Here is the official trailer of the show posted by actor Abhishek Bachchan, on his official social media handle:

ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?

In the caption, Bachchan wrote, "Breathe - Into The Shadows Trailer. Through the light or in the shadows, we are coming to get our Siya back! #BreatheIntoTheShadows. Trailer Out Now. New Series, July 10. @primevideoin @breatheamazon @theamitsadh @nithyamenen @saiyami @mayankvsharma @ivikramix @abundantiaent". Fans are flooding the comment section with praises for the actor.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz



Bachchan has several projects lined up this year. He will also star in The Big Bull, which is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. It will be an “exceptional tale of a man who sold dreams to India”. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and is directed by Kookie Gulati.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.