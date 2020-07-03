Saroj Khan's Death Leaves John Abraham And Abhishekh Bachchan 'heartbroken'

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away in the wee hours on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. Her last rites took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham have paid tribute to the late choreographer.

Saroj Khan No More

John Abraham took to his social media and mentioned that he was heartbroken to learn about the demise of the ace choreographer. While sharing a black and white picture of Saroj Khan he added a simple ‘rest in peace’ towards the end of the tweet. Manmarziyaan actor Abhishek Bachchan has also tweeted about Saroj Khan’s death.

My first ever song was choreographed by Saroj ji. And then so many more. You taught me so much. I will miss you, Saroj ji. May you rest in peace. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 3, 2020

The 71-year-old dance choreographer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Saroj Khan started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done and her tests had come out negative. On June 24, a source close to the family told news agency PTI, that she is doing better and will be discharged soon.

''She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two''.

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene from Kalank in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

