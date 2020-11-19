Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates 6 Years Of His Team Jaipur Pink Panthers' Victory In PKL

Abhishek Bachchan is the proud owner of Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers. He has always spoken highly of his team in several media interactions. The Bol Bachchan actor recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture with his team. He looked back on a memory from six years ago and shared a heartfelt message about the team. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Abhishek Bachchan's message for Jaipur Pink Panthers

Abhishek Bachchan recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture with his team, Jaipur Pink Panthers. In the picture, Abhishek Bachchan is seen with his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and the whole squad of Jaipur Pink Panthers. They can be seen posing with the winner's trophy of the inaugural season of Pro Kabaddi League. They had beaten U Mumba in the final of first-ever Pro Kabaddi league to be titled as the winners. In the caption of the post, Abhishek Bachchan praised the team for the achievement and also wished them for the future. Abhishek Bachchan captioned the post as, “6 years ago we started this exciting journey on a winning note. The 1st ever champions of the @prokabaddi league! We roared like panthers do! I am confident that my #SonsOfTheSoil will come back stronger ðŸ’ªðŸ½” He also tagged the official Instagram accounts of Amazon Prime and Jaipur Pink Panthers. Here is a look at Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram.

As soon as he shared the post on his Instagram, netizens flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Several people dropped in heart and fire emojis to show their support. Some of the users also wished the team best of luck for the next seasons. Here is a look at some of the comments on Abhishek Bachchan’s Instagram.

Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team

Abhishek Bachchan's Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers have always given a tough competition to all the other teams in the league. Their maiden title win came in 2014 in the inaugural season of the league. The team is currently led by Deepak Niwas Hooda and coached by Srinivas Reddy. Roar for Panthers is the official theme of the team. Last year, OTT platform Amazon Prime video announced that they will be making a docuseries, Sons of Soil on Jaipur Pink Panthers about their journey in the season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League. Abhishek Bachchan has slyly shared about the much-awaited documentary on this team, to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video through his Instagram post

Image Credits: Abhishek Bachchan Instagram

