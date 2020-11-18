Abhishek Bachchan All Praises For His 'Ludo' Co-star, Calls Her 'little Wonder Inayat'

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, to share a post of his journey in the film Ludo with his co-star and little girl Inayat. The actor went on to share a short glimpse from the movie where he and Inayat can be seen sharing the screen space together. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet note for his co-star. Netizens were quick enough to comment on all things nice on the post.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Bachchan shared a post with his co-star Inaayat and also went on to praise her. The actor shared a short glimpse from the film where he is seen kidnapping Inayat and talking to her parents for money. Inayat’s character is seen being a very carefree and confident person who tells Abhishek how and how much to ask from her parents.

Along with the video, Abhishek also penned a sweet note for his co-star. He wrote, “Sharing screen space with the little wonder Inayat was a great experience!” He added, “Watch me and Inayat on the rollercoaster ride that is #Ludo, only on Netflix”. Check out the post below.

Seeing this post, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. The post shared by Abhishek also went on to garner several likes. Some of the users praised the duo for their acting skills, while some went on to share several happy emojis. One of the users wrote, “you both are amazing”, while the other one wrote, “Loved your performance... especially the scene where you get to see your daughter”. Check out a few comments below.

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan Gets A New Haircut On Daughter Aaradhya's 9th Birthday

Also read | 'Ludo' Actor Pearle Maaney's Husband Srinish Aravind Captures Mom-to-be's 'special Moment'

About the film

The plot of Ludo consists of four separate stories that intersect in the wildest way. It's a dark comedy crime anthology film recently released on Netflix. The film has been directed by Anurag Basu. The Ludo cast includes actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Asha Negi, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Rohit Suresh Saraf, Pearle Maaney, Inayat Verma, Paritosh Tripathi, and many others.

Also read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas Reviews Latest Netflix Original 'Ludo'; Urges Fans To Watch It

Also read | Ali Fazal Lauds Rajkummar Rao's Acting In 'Ludo', Says 'outstanding Is An Understatement'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.