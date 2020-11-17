Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Posts Adorable Wish For 'darling Angel' Aaradhya On Her Birthday

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter Aaradhya turned a year older today. Several celebrities from the Bollywood and entertainment industry took to their social media and wished Aaradhya Bachchan on her special day. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also took to her official Instagram handle to post an adorable birthday wish for her daughter. Here is a look at how the Raavan actor wished Aaradhya on her birthday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's birthday wishes for daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

Just like every year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan with a cute wish. Aaradhya Bachchan turned 9 years old and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted a series of pictures with her daughter and husband Abhishek Bachchan. Apart from sharing the pictures of Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also posted a heartfelt message for her daughter in the caption of the post. She also expressed her gratitude towards god for bringing Aaradhya into her life. In the pictures, Aaradhya Bachchan is seen wearing a cute pink frock for her special day.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's photos

As soon as she shared the picture on her Instagram, fans of the actor flooded the comments section with lovely birthday wishes. A lot of fans wished Aaradhya on her birthday while some of them also praised the family. Various fans also dropped heart emojis in the comments. Here is a look at some of the best comments on the post.

Amitabh Bachchan also wishes Aaradhya on her birthday

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in the year 2007. The couple welcomed their first child Aaradhya in 2011. Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan also took to his official Instagram handle and wished Aaradhya on her birthday. He posted a photo collage which was made by one of the fan pages. The picture collage showed how Aaradhya Bachchan has grown to be a beautiful girl right from her first birthday. Amitabh Bachchan captioned the picture as, “Happy birthday Aaradhya .. all my love ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸŒ¹” Here is how Amitabh Bachchan wished granddaughter Aaradhya on her ninth birthday.

Image Credits: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

