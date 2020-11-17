Abhishek Bachchan Gets A New Haircut On Daughter Aaradhya's 9th Birthday

On the occasion of daughter Aaradhya's 9th birthday, that is on November 16, father Abhishek Bachchan got a new haircut. Sharing the first glimpse of Abhishek Bachchan's post-cut look, celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim shared a couple of pictures on his social media handle. Interestingly, a day after, that is on November 17, he also shared a short video. Through his Instagram posts, Aalim Hakim gave the details of the actor's haircut and wrote, "The Razor Sharp Fade With A Quiff For Our Dearest Abhishek Bachchan". Scroll down to watch Abhishek Bachchan's haircut video and photos.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan & Family Have No Plans For Their Diwali Party This Year

READ | Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Plan Aaradhya's Birthday Amid Pandemic, No Lavish Party

Coming to the video-post, it managed to garner more than 5k views within a couple of hours, whereas the photo-post has bagged more than 50k double-taps; and is still counting. Many fans of Junior Bachchan flooded the comments section of the posts with heart-eyes and fire emoticons. On the other hand, a fan wrote, "Boom!!! Now he is looking like hero" while another asserted, "Ageing backwards".

READ | Abhishek Bachchan Flaunts Fancy Face Mask, Fans Call It 'stylish'

A peek into Abhishek Bachchan's photos on Instagram

Interestingly, the 44-year-old actor has not shared the pictures of his new haircut yet. However, his media feed is currently flooded with pictures and BTS of his recently released film Ludo, which is available on the streaming giant Netflix. Apart from promoting the film, recently, he also extended birthday wishes for wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and friend Sikander Kher, who turned a year older on November 1 and October 31, respectively. Abhishek wrote a small yet heartwarming caption for wifey's birthday whereas for the friend and baby-brother Sikander, he penned a lengthy caption along with a throwback picture.

READ | Abhishek Bachchan Starrer 'Ludo' Scheduled To Be Released On Netflix On November 12

On the work front, as mentioned above, Abhishek is currently bagging praises for his performance in recently released film Ludo, The film, helmed by Anurag Basu, is a multi-starrer featuring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Sheikh, among many others. On the other hand, earlier this year, Bachchan marked his digital debut with the second instalment of Amazon Prime Video's original series Breathe. He will be next seen in The Big Bull and Bob Biswas.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.