Abhishek Bachchan Exclaims "champions" As LA Lakers Win The 2020 Championship

Abhishek Bachchan was overjoyed as his favourite basketball team, LA Lakers, won the 2020 championship title. The actor seemed quite happy for the win of his favourite team and expressed it all over social media. Abhishek Bachchan has been an avid supporter of the Lakers for a long time. The actor has also been to a couple of NBA games to watch his favourite team in action in the past.

Abhishek Bachchan expresses joy as LA Lakers win the championship

Taking to social media, Abhishek Bachchan couldn’t hold back his excitement on Twitter. The actor simply cheered for the team in his tweet and tagged the team. He exclaimed "come on" and called them champions by thus participating in the celebrations for their win this year. The actor then went on to add a few hashtags to support the team’s triumphant victory over Miami Heat.

On Instagram as well, Abhishek Bachchan shared an amazing image of the Lakers team. The illustrative image showed the team in all their glory with the trophy in the background. The actor continued with his excitement as he cheered on for the team and tagged them on Instagram as well. Several followers of Abhishek Bachchan also joined him in the celebrations for the win.

His followers and fans also congratulated the team in the comments section of Abhishek Bachchan’s post. People seemed as excited as Abhishek Bachchan for the incredible win by the Lakers over their opponent Miami Heat. According to the match report of the game, the Lakers won by 106 points as compared to the 93 points scored by Miami Heat. Thus a clear victory for LA Lakers made them the crowned champions of the NBA 2020 championship.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently gearing up for the film The Big Bull. The film has been directed by Kookie Gulati and will star Abhishek Bachchan alongside Ileana D’Cruz and Nikita Dutta. The film is among one of the most anticipated films for Abhishek Bachchan fans. Besides The Big Bull, Abhishek Bachchan will also be seen in the film Ludo which has been directed by Anurag Basu. The film has a huge star cast with Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, to name a few, playing pivotal roles in the movie.

