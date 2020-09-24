Abhishek Bachchan Called Out For Having More Followers Than Prachi Desai, See His Reply

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has often been the victim of mean and snide comments online. This time a man has alleged that the actor is only famous because of his family and because of his skills and acting ability. However, Abhishek has a fitting but polite reply to it. Here's what this is about.

Abhishek Bachchan once again on the receiving end of mean comments on Twitter

A Twitter user had recently called out actor Abhishek Bachchan on the micro-blogging site. He had made nepotism charges against the actor saying he was famous and working in Bollywood only because of the Bachchan name. To prove his argument, the man also drew a comparison between Abhishek's Twitter to that of actor Prachi Desai's based on their followers. He also tagged people like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kangana Ranaut.

However, as always, Abhishek Bachchan had an apt reply for the man. In a very polite and graceful manner, he replied to the man's tweet saying that the number of followers on social media does not determine one's acting abilities. Tagging Prachi Desai, he said that she is a talented actor and her works speak for her.

I assure you Mr Singhal the amount of followers you have on social media is by no means a barometer of acceptance or popularity or talent. My friend @ItsPrachiDesai is a very talented actor and doesn’t need social media to endorse that. Her work speaks for itself. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 23, 2020

The man identified as Ankit Singhal had replied back to Abhishek Bachchan's tweet again. He appreciated Abhishek's gesture of replying back to him and tried to explain his point with a lengthy note talking about nepotism in Bollywood. Take a look at his tweet here:

@juniorbachchan thankyou for your response Mr Bachchan. This tweet is not about comparing actors. Its about the APPRECIATION, OPPORTUNITIES, WELCOME AND SUPPORT that outsiders gets from industry। This tweet is for PUBLIC <attached pic> pic.twitter.com/qMRG6joj1u — akshit singhal (@AkshittSinghal) September 23, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan and Prachi Desai have been co-stars in Bol Bachchan. The movie also starred Ajay Devgn and was based on the story of a man who breaks the lock of an ancient Hindu temple to save a child. However, the act lands him in trouble and to save himself he weaves a web of lies. The movie released in 2012 and was helmed by Rohit Shetty.

On the work front, Prachi Desai has two movies in her kitty at various stages of production. Kosha was slated to release this year but got postponed due to the pandemic. Meanwhile, Maskhara which is slated to release on December 25, 2020.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the web series, Breathe: Into The Shadows. He currently has three movies in kitty which are also at various stages of production. These are Ludo, Bob Biswas and Big Bull.

