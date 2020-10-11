Abhishek Bachchan's Sassiest Twitter Comebacks To Trolls Who Tried To Put Him Down

Abhishek Bachchan is not only a very popular entertainment artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Abhishek Bachchan never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. He is also considered to be one of the smartest and wittiest actors from the industry, who has often shown his class by giving back to his trolls in the most classy manner. Here are five times when Abhishek Bachchan gave the best comebacks to people who were trying to put him down.

Abhishek Bachchan’s best and sassiest comebacks

Giving comebacks on being called a “product of nepotism”

Abhishek Bachchan has often been trolled for being a product of nepotism. The actor is many times called out for getting work in the industry only because his father is one of the evergreen and legendary actors in the movie industry, worldwide. But, seems like Junior Bachchan knows very well how to deal with all the criticism and fight his own battles.

When a person tweeted on the social media platform, saying “hey product of nepotism, if u r doing struggle then i wish god gives struggle like u to every individual. Me n my wife Sneha hv been doing youtube for a while but this different from ur big banner films also. Bcz i do it on my own nd dont ask my father to refer”. The actor gave the most perfect reply to the man, saying “You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife’s and family’s sake”.

You are ill informed, immature and naive. Stop believing incorrect and bogus narratives. Think! Please, for your wife’s and family’s sake. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 2, 2020

Another person on the social media platform shared a message referring to Abhishek Bachchan getting work only because of his father and still not being able to become a superstar. He tweeted, “Still you are a nepokid You won't get Refugee if you're not a son of Senior Bachchan. And than also you couldn't become a super star than it was your failure”.

To this, Abhishek Bachchan gave the most sarcastic reply saying “ अर्रे यार , यह सारे दुनिया के “अभिषेक” मेरे पीछे क्यूँ पड़ गए हैं? बक्श दो महाराज। चुप चाप अपना काम कर रहा हूँ।“ (English translation: Why are all the Abhisheks from around the world behind me? Spare me king, I am quietly doing my job).

अर्रे यार , यह सारे दुनिया के “अभिषेक” मेरे पीछे क्यूँ पड़ गए हैं? 🤣🤣🤣 बक्श दो महाराज। 🙏🏽 चुप चाप अपना काम कर रहा हूँ। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 1, 2020

When another follower took a dig at the actor and asked Abhishek Bachchan if he doesn’t feel that he gets work only because of his father. Abhishek Bachchan replied to the follower and denied the accusation. In fact, adding to it a sarcastic comment, Abhishek Bachchan said that “काश जो आप कह रहे हैं सच होता । सोचिए, कितना काम मिलता मुझे।“ (English translation: I wish what you are saying would be true, imagine how much work I would be getting then).

काश जो आप कह रहे हैं सच होता । सोचिए, कितना काम मिलता मुझे। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 1, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan on being called “jobless”

Abhishek Bachchan recently tweeted about the good news regarding the re-opening of theatres. A follower replied on his tweet asking the actor about why is he getting so happy as he is still going to be jobless. The actor didn’t stay quiet and gave the best answer to the person, as he said “That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best”.

That, alas, is in your (the audiences) hand. If you don’t like our work, we won’t get our next job. So we work to the best of our abilities and hope and pray for the best. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

Abhishek Bachchan’s reply to “getting work after Drona”

A follower had taken to his Twitter handle to ask Abhishek Bachchan about how the actor got work after his performance in Drona. Giving the most sincere and honest reply to the person, Abhishek Bachchan revealed that he didn’t get work after the movie for a long time. But, Abhishek Bachchan further said that “we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up every day and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy”.

I didn’t. Was dropped from a few films and it was very difficult to get cast. But we live in hope and keep trying, hoping and working towards our goals. You have to get up everyday and fight for your place under the sun. Nothing in life comes easy. जब तक जीवन है , संघर्ष है। — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) September 30, 2020

