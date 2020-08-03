Abhishek Bachchan Receives Heartfelt Raksha Bandhan Wishes From Sister Shweta, See Post

Shweta Bachchan often goes on to share several throwback pictures with her brother Abhishek Bachchan on her social media handle. And now, celebrating the festival of brother-sister love, Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram handle to post a picture of her with her dear brother. Shweta also penned a sweet message for him along with this major throwback picture. Fans are sure going to be stunned seeing this picture.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shweta shared a monochrome picture of herself along with little brother Abhishek. In the picture, Abhishek can adorably be seen posing for the camera. While Shweta, on the other hand, is busy playing with something. Abhishek can be seen sporting a white polo shirt and Shweta is seen wearing a floral frock.

Along with the picture, Shweta also penned a sweet note for her brother. She wrote, “Couldn’t have asked for a better brother, or devoted sidekick, love you - (Been soo long I’m even missing your lectures) Get well, Get back home! ♥ï¸” Take a look at the picture below.

Fans went on to share all hearts over this picture. They flooded the comment sections with loads of positive messages and kind notes. The post received several likes and comments. One of the users wrote, “Brilliant Siblings J’adore â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ God Bless”. While the other one wrote, “Cutest”. Apart from netizens, several celebs and friends of the duo also left happy comments on the post. Take a look at a few comments below.

Apart from this picture, Shweta often goes on to share several other posts on her social media handle. She is seen sharing many throwback posts with her brother and her parents. She also pens sweet messages along with the post. The actor recently shared a picture where she can be seen posing with her brother Abhishek and mother Jaya Bachchan. They are all decked up in traditional outfits and all smiles to the camera. Take a look at the picture below.

Shweta and Abhishek’s equation

Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan share a great bond with each other. They never shy away from talking about each other at several interviews. During a talk show, the duo had revealed how much they respect and love each other. Shweta had also revealed that Abhishek used to trouble her a lot. They often indulge in some fun banter with each other.

