Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan’s 'Guru' Has Won Several Awards; See Full List

Guru was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Mani Ratnam. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Arya Babbar, and Mithun Chakraborty in major roles. The soundtrack of Guru was composed by AR Rahman. There are several reports that state the film was based on business tycoon, Dhirubhai Ambani.
Guru had premiered in Toronto making it the first Indian film to have a mainstream release in Canada. The film was also a part of the Cannes Film Festival that year. Guru was lauded for its power-packed performances and storyline. Here's a list of the awards won by the film:
Awards won by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s Guru
Filmfare Awards
- Best Production Design - Samir Chanda
- Best Music Director - AR Rahman
- Best Background Score - AR Rahman
- Best Female Playback Singer - Shreya Ghoshal for Barso Re
- Best Choreography - Saroj Khan for Barso Re
International Indian Film Academy Awards
- Best Music Director- AR Rahman
- Best Female Playback Singer- Shreya Ghoshal for Barso Re
Screen Awards
- Best Music Director- AR Rahman
- Best Background Score- AR Rahman
- Best Female Playback Singer- Shreya Ghoshal for Barso Re
V. Shantaram Awards
- Best Director- Mani Ratnam
- Best Cinematography- Rajiv Menon
- Best Music Director- AR Rahman
Producers Guild Film Awards
- Best Cinematography - Rajiv Menon
- Best Lyricist - Gulzar for Tere Bina
- Best Female Playback Singer - Shreya Ghoshal for Barso Re
Nominations received by Guru
Filmfare Awards
- Best Film
- Best Director
- Best Story
- Best Costume Design
- Best Actor
- Best Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Lyricist
- Best Male Playback Singer
International Indian Film Academy Awards
- Best Film
- Best Director
- Best Story
- Best Actor
- Best Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Supporting Actress
- Best Lyricist
Screen Awards
- Best Film
- Best Director
- Best Art Direction
- Best Cinematography
- Best Actor
- Best Actress
- Best Supporting Actor
- Best Choreography
- Best Sound Design
Zee Cine Awards
- Best Film
- Best Director
- Best Actor – Male
- Best Actor – Female
- Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Male
- Best Lyricist
- Most Popular Track Of The Year
