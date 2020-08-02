Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Abhishek Bachchan’s 'Guru' Has Won Several Awards; See Full List

Guru was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Mani Ratnam. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Madhavan, Vidya Balan, Arya Babbar, and Mithun Chakraborty in major roles. The soundtrack of Guru was composed by AR Rahman. There are several reports that state the film was based on business tycoon, Dhirubhai Ambani.

Guru had premiered in Toronto making it the first Indian film to have a mainstream release in Canada. The film was also a part of the Cannes Film Festival that year. Guru was lauded for its power-packed performances and storyline. Here's a list of the awards won by the film:

Awards won by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s Guru

Filmfare Awards

Best Production Design - Samir Chanda

Best Music Director - AR Rahman

Best Background Score - AR Rahman

Best Female Playback Singer - Shreya Ghoshal for Barso Re

Best Choreography - Saroj Khan for Barso Re

International Indian Film Academy Awards

Best Music Director- AR Rahman

Best Female Playback Singer- Shreya Ghoshal for Barso Re

Screen Awards

Best Music Director- AR Rahman

Best Background Score- AR Rahman

Best Female Playback Singer- Shreya Ghoshal for Barso Re

V. Shantaram Awards

Best Director- Mani Ratnam

Best Cinematography- Rajiv Menon

Best Music Director- AR Rahman

Producers Guild Film Awards

Best Cinematography - Rajiv Menon

Best Lyricist - Gulzar for Tere Bina

Best Female Playback Singer - Shreya Ghoshal for Barso Re

Nominations received by Guru

Filmfare Awards

Best Film

Best Director

Best Story

Best Costume Design

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Lyricist

Best Male Playback Singer

International Indian Film Academy Awards

Best Film

Best Director

Best Story

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Lyricist

Screen Awards

Best Film

Best Director

Best Art Direction

Best Cinematography

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Choreography

Best Sound Design

Zee Cine Awards

Best Film

Best Director

Best Actor – Male

Best Actor – Female

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Male

Best Lyricist

Most Popular Track Of The Year

